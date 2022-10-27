ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
The Independent

Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away

Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Speaks Out on Exit Rumors

It’s almost impossible to imagine The Young and the Restless without Victor Newman and his portrayer, Eric Braeden. And yet this weekend, rumors surfaced that we might have to do exactly that, as the iconic character and his much-loved alter ego would soon be exiting Genoa City. Never one...
iheart.com

Dierks Bentley Has His 'Game Face' Ready To Compete In Celebrity Tournament

Dierks Bentley is getting his “game face” ready for the upcoming all-star pickle ball tournament, a two-hour CBS sports comedy special that includes 15 other celebrities in the competition. The tournament is produced by Emmy Award-winning late-night host Stephen Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die and CBS Studios, according to a press release earlier this month.
iheart.com

Congrats to our $500 1st Place Gruesome Twosome!

Today’s the day we are celebrating Live with Kelly & Ryan’s Halloween Special and announcing the winners of our Gruesome Twosome Photo Contest. 1st place prize of $500 goes to Mrs. Frankenstein and her partner Mr. Frankenstein – The makeup alone is epic. In 2nd Place winning...

