Matthew Perry Clarifies Controversial Comment About Keanu Reeves

Getty Images

Matthew Perry is apologizing for remarks he made about Keanu Reeves after he seemed to diss the Matrix actor in a recently released excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Perry, 53, ignited controversy after bringing up Reeves, 58, while writing about his friendship with late actor, River Pheonix, who tragically passed in 1993. In an excerpt of the book shared by Variety and the New York Post, Perry writes, "River was a beautiful man, inside and out—too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Pheonix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"

But his statements seem to rub people the wrong way, and now the Friends star is clearing the air on the dig he made at Reeves, claiming he didn't mean anything by it.

"I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake," Perry told People. "I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."

After the section in Perry's book made headlines for the controversial line about Reeves, many celebrities and social media users voiced their confusion over the comment, including actress Lynda Carter, who tweeted: "Come on… Keanu Reeves is like one of those frozen cakes. Nobody doesn't like him!"

Billy Baldwin also chimed in with a tweet that read, "In a world full of Matthew Perry's...be a Keanu Reeves."

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler also spoke out on Twitter, stating, "personally thrilled that keanu reeves walks among us."

Despite the controversy, Perry is still gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated memoir, which is expected to cover more about his love personal life, his time on the NBC sitcom Friends and more about his longtime battle with substance abuse.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is expected to hit shelves on Tuesday, Nov. 1.