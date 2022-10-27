ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Finds Remains of Missing Ivy League Student

The 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing earlier this month has been found dead on campus, according to a local prosecutor’s office.

Misrach Ewunetie was found Thursday around 1 PM behind a tennis court on campus grounds. The last time anyone saw her, she was heading to her dorm room in the early morning hours of October 14 – six days before her remains were found. Her roommate said Ewunetie could not be found when she returned to the dorm room about an hour and a half later.

The Ethiopian woman who lived in Ohio before heading to the Ivy League school was supposed to be interviewed regarding her U.S. citizenship application the Saturday after she went missing. Her family grew worried when she never appeared, according to her brother, Universe Ewunetie, who spoke to ABC News. Text messages were left unanswered and her phone went straight to voicemail, he added. The last notification she received on her mobile phone was at 3:30 AM Sunday morning, according to reports. The ping to her phone was last received at an off-campus housing complex about 30 minutes away from her dorm, reports added.

“It is with great sadness that we share heartbreaking news about the death of Misrach Ewunetie ’24. Please read the letter from VP W. Rochelle Calhoun to the University Community,” the Ivy League institution tweeted.

“Misrach was exceptionally kind and always went above and beyond. I would tell her in passing about my musical performances and she would always, unasked but appreciated, videotape songs for me and send them to me,” Jamie Feder, a friend of Ewunetie, told Princeton’s campus newspaper, The Daily Princetonian. “She was a great friend, beautiful, smart, and funny. She will be forever missed.”

“There were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature,” said The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

An autopsy will be conducted.

She was found since last week,,, this was posted 2 hrs ago,,, what’s going on ?

