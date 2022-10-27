ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYAlH_0iozTYrL00

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony ’s marriage.

During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce .

More from VIBE.com

The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks in February 2011.

“When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that’s when things became complicated,” La La said.

“I think that was kind of the start. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.”

Anthony, also known as Alani Nicole “La La” Anthony, noted that, while New York City wasn’t the only reason for their failed marriage, it still played a significant role.

“That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York. Just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.”

Carmelo and La La Anthony tied the knot in July 2010 . The Chi actress would ultimately file to divorce Melo in 2021, noting irreconcilable differences as her motivation. However, she told Alex during their conversation that she and t he NBA star remain friends and co-parent their 15-year-old son, Kiyan.

Anthony, 41, was made a series regular on STARZ’s BMF in March 2022 .

Along with Anthony as Markisha, the second season will feature Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory Sr., Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory, Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, Kash Doll as Monique, and Myles Truitt as B-Mickie.

Mo’Nique will appear as a character named Goldie, a new role created for her by 50 Cent, BMF’s producer.

Yung Miami is also set to star in the series as Deanna Washington, a mysterious role that Fif has been relatively quiet on.

STARZ’s BMF will return in January 2023.

Listen to La La Anthony’s episode of Call Her Daddy below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37

It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
Vibe

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Defends Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors. “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you...
Black Enterprise

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Trade to New York Ignited the ‘Demise’ In Their Marriage

Actress La La Anthony is opening up about why her 11-year marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony fell apart. The Power star has been a bit mum since filing for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021. But La La opened up while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday about her feelings on how Carmelo’s 2011 trade to the New York Knicks ultimately led to the end of their marriage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Vibe

Kanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter Rosenberg

Kanye West alleges that DJ Akademiks, Peter Rosenberg, and Charlamagne tha God are all being controlled by “Jewish media.”. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Daily Mail uploaded a video of the fashion designer discussing N.O.R.E’s recent decision to apologize for Ye’s false claims regarding George Floyd. During his...
Vibe

50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
ClutchPoints

Vince Carter’s 4-word reaction to Nets star Kevin Durant passing him on NBA all-time scoring list

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him. When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.
MEMPHIS, NY
Vibe

Chanté Moore Marries Stephen Hill In An Intimate Beachfront Ceremony

R&B singer Chanté Moore and former BET executive Stephen Hill officially wed on Saturday (Oct. 22). “We are married and we were surrounded (literally) by love, friends and family while it happened. More later. Not now. Still being about it. #LoveWins #Stēphante #LeaningIn,” wrote Hill, 60, under a photo of his blushing bride. More from VIBE.comViacom Moves To Dismiss Ex-BET Exec's "Shotgun Pleading" In Discrimination LawsuitGreen With Envy: BET's Stephen G. Hill Admits Jealousy Of 'Empire'Red Carpet Recap: BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 [Photos] He added, “I was supposed to post yesterday…at the same time as this beauty right here....
Vibe

Marge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022

Halloween is the one night (or weekend) where participants can let loose and not be judged by their most ridiculous, sexy, hilarious, iconic, bizarre, or grotesque ensembles. Celebrities not only remind us of how creative they can get with their costumes but also how large their budgets are. Whether dressing as a cartoon character, a basic cat, or the most iconic figures in entertainment, celebrities are always counted on to work with the best teams to achieve the most realistic and top-tier costumes.More from VIBE.comIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After HerDiddy's Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With...
Vibe

YSL Affiliate Receives Four Life Sentences For Murder

The YSL RICO case saw its first conviction in the form of Jayden Myrick receiving four life sentences. Fox 5 Atlanta reports the YSL affiliate was involved in a robbery and murder back in July 2018. Myrick—known by the nicknames “JayMan” and “Set Trip”—and his co-defendant, Torrus Fleetwood, reportedly approached four people outside of a wedding venue in Brookhaven, Ga. Myrick is said to have demanded the people’s belongings which included cell phones, wallets, and other items. More from VIBE.comTravis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld LawsuitGunna Files Fourth Bond Motion To Be Released From JailT.I. Names Atlanta's Top 5 Most Influential...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Vibe

Former NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In Virginia

Former NBA player Delonte West, 39, was arrested in Virginia on Oct. 15. TMZ reports that local police were called to a parking lot where they found the former Cleveland Cavalier trespassing in a vehicle. The 2004 NBA draft pick fled the scene after officers attempted to put him in handcuffs, according to the police report. West was arrested on four charges: vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, and public inebriation. The former Boston Celtics guard was released from custody on Oct. 16, also per the police report.More from VIBE.comLa La Anthony Says Carmelo's Time With NY Knicks...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vibe

Four Buffalo Teens Killed While Attempting TikTok’s “Kia Challenge”

Four teenagers from Buffalo, N.Y., were killed in a car crash stemming from a TikTok trend.  The Buffalo News reports that Marcus Webster, Swazine Swindle, Kevin Payne, and Ahjanae Harper, ages 14-19, died while attempting the “Kia Challenge” — a viral trend that finds users hotwiring and stealing Kias with USB-C cables. The victims were driving the stolen vehicle and crashed on Monday morning (Oct. 26), ejecting them during a single-vehicle rollover. More from VIBE.comMusic Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring MessageTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of...
BUFFALO, NY
Vibe

Vibe

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy