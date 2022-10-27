NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Related
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) runs with the ball in front of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears
Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) falls over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals
Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Bills Football
Packers running back Aaron Jones runs the ball against the Bills' defense during the first half on Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills
Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker (6) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Belichick becomes second-winningest coach in NFL history
Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. The New England Patriots (4-4) defeated the New York Jets (5-3) 22-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., giving Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. It was also the Patriots' 13th straight win...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions
Oct 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) runs against Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) gestures after a play in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
NFL leading tackler Roquan Smith is relocating from the Chicago Bears to the heart of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported the Bears agreed to trade Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, following the rebuild pattern of shedding salary since general manager Ryan Poles took over the team in January. Smith, 25, is a two-time second-team All-Pro with the Bears...
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis (94) is carted off the field following an injury during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs after a catch against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder
Pass rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks that includes a 2023 first-round selection. The Broncos confirmed the deal before the official trade deadline arrived Tuesday. NFL Network also reported the Dolphins were trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins pledged to work toward a...
