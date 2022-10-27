ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

By Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears

Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Bill Belichick makes history as Pats overpower Jets

Bill Belichick became the second-winningest coach in NFL history and Nick Folk kicked five field goals as the New England Patriots pulled off a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Belichick earned his 325th win (regular and postseason) to pass George Halas (324) on the all-time list. New England (4-4) also won its 13th straight game against the Jets (5-3). Folk, who played...
Bill Belichick becomes second-winningest coach in NFL history

Bill Belichick earned his 325th win (regular season and postseason) on Sunday, becoming the second-winningest coach in NFL history. The New England Patriots (4-4) defeated the New York Jets (5-3) 22-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., giving Belichick sole possession of second place on the all-time list. He passed the legendary George Halas (324 wins), who coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. It was also the Patriots' 13th straight win...
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Oct 31, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) limps off the field in the second quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Oct 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) runs against Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) gestures after a play in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

NFL leading tackler Roquan Smith is relocating from the Chicago Bears to the heart of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported the Bears agreed to trade Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, following the rebuild pattern of shedding salary since general manager Ryan Poles took over the team in January. Smith, 25, is a two-time second-team All-Pro with the Bears...
Report: Pats WR DeVante Parker has sprained knee

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker avoided a major injury and might only miss one game with a sprained knee, NFL Network reported Monday. Parker was injured on the first offensive play Sunday in the Pats' win over the New York Jets. If he misses any games, it's expected he could return after the team's bye in Week 10, per the report. The Pats host Indianapolis in Week 9. Parker, 29, has 15 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown this season, his first in New England. He has played in eight games, starting seven. --Field Level Media
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis (94) is carted off the field following an injury during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder

Pass rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks that includes a 2023 first-round selection. The Broncos confirmed the deal before the official trade deadline arrived Tuesday. NFL Network also reported the Dolphins were trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins pledged to work toward a...
