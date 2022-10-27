ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

A Clovis middle school placed in ‘Secure And Teach’

By Erin Rosas
 5 days ago
UPDATE: 3:00 p.m.

According to Clovis Municipal Schools, the “Secure And Teach” that Marshall Middle Schools was placed under is now lifted around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Clovis schools state that precaution was taken after a report was made that a safety concern had been observed on campus.

The release said law enforcement arrived ultimately determining the report was unsubstantiated and the campus was cleared to resume.

Clovis schools also added that meal service and other activities are continuing as scheduled.

Original Story

CLOVIS, N.M (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Clovis Municipal Schools, Marshall Middle School in Clovis has been placed in “Secure And Teach” on Thursday afternoon.

Clovis Schools detailed that at around 11:15 a.m. MDT Marshall Middle School was in “Secure And Teach” after a report of a “potential safety concern on campus.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available, Clovis Schools announced. Further details about the school safety procedures in the district can be found on its website.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

