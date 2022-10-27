ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
CPD holds public meeting tonight about Fusus software

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department will hold a public meeting this afternoon residents to get a chance to learn about Fusus, a software platform that allows police to access public or business video footage. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. today at the Howard Municipal Building,...
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed. Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which roughly 100 women and girls — some as young as 10 years old — learned how to use automatic weapons and detonate grenades and suicide belts. One of Fluke-Ekren’s daughters was among those who said she received such training. The daughter and Fluke-Ekren’s oldest son both urged the judge to impose a maximum sentence. They said they were physically and sexually abused by their mother. Fluke-Ekren denied the abuse and rationalized her actions during a weepy speech at Tuesday’s hearing.
MidwayUSA owners donate warehouse, land in Columbia to NRA Foundation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The NRA Foundation announced on Monday that it received a donation from Larry and Brenda Potterfield, including a 139,120-square foot warehouse and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia. MidwayUSA -- a retailer of shooting, hunting, fishing and outdoor products -- is owned by the Potterfields. “We are...
Kingdom Telephone receives $23 million grant

Some residents in Audrain, Boone, Callaway and Montgomery counties could soon be getting faster internet. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Friday that more than $58 million are to be used to bring high-speed internet to rural parts of Missouri. Kingdom Telephone will get a $23 million grant to...
For both parties, North Carolina Senate race is pivotal for 2022 — and 2024

Ted Cruz and Dave Matthews headlined campaign rallies within a short drive of each other in Raleigh, North Carolina, last week. Matthews peppered his hour-long set at a get-out-the-vote concert for Democratic Senate nominee Cheri Beasley with aphorisms like, “Sometimes when I look at the way things are right now, it’s the difference between decent people and bananas.”
Shots fired reported north of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
No one injured in Mexico house fire

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire on Sunday in the 1200 block of Concordia Street, the department said on its social media. The fire allegedly started in the kitchen and then went up to the attic. The house sustained major fire and water damage.
