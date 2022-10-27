ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpr.org

Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk

A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
GREEN BAY, WI
spmetrowire.com

NWS to offer virtual winter safety workshops

The National Weather Service in Green Bay is offering five virtual presentations on winter weather safety beginning on Nov. 14, the start of Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. According to Kurt Kotenberg, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Green Bay, the goal of these talks is to “share information about...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
GREEN BAY, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl

Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
WISCONSIN STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Go Valley Kids

The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!

There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
CHILTON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing

A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
GREEN BAY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament

(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
GREEN BAY, WI

