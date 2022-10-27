Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packaging makes materials for "thousands" of shipping boxes each day
A worker standing next to one of the mega machines inside Green Bay Packaging's mill along the Fox River in Green Bay helps to put into context the sheer size of the equipment.
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk
A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
spmetrowire.com
NWS to offer virtual winter safety workshops
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is offering five virtual presentations on winter weather safety beginning on Nov. 14, the start of Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. According to Kurt Kotenberg, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Green Bay, the goal of these talks is to “share information about...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
nomadlawyer.org
Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
NBC26
Traffic incident closes W. Mason and Oneida Streets in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Police have extended detour hours, roads should be open for drivers between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. The road is full of debris which must be swept up before the road can open back up to traffic. Police have confirmed Mason...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Paranormal podcasters explain the hauntings of Neenah and Menasha
A paranormal podcast duo dedicated to the mysteries of the unknown, discuss strange occurrences in Neenah, Menasha and the Fox Valley.
radioplusinfo.com
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl
Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
WBAY Green Bay
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!
There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
WBAY Green Bay
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tammy Elliott is returning to Action 2 News This Morning after a battle with Long COVID. Tammy will be back with the team on Monday, Oct. 31. Tammy will share her story of her fight against COVID-19 and how it sidelined her for over a month.
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
wearegreenbay.com
County Highway in Seymour begins reconstruction soon, with completion anticipated next summer
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department will be reconstructing a section of CTH VV beginning on Monday, October 31. Officials say that the section of CTH VV that will be closed is between Isaar Road and CTH Y in Seymour. The project will lower the roadway...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WIAA sets seedings, brackets for state volleyball tournament
(WFRV) – Beginning Thursday, the WIAA state volleyball tournament returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay, welcoming 20 girls teams and eight boys teams in pursuit of the gold ball. The WIAA released brackets and seedings for the tournament Sunday afternoon. The Division 4 girls field does not include any teams from Northeast Wisconsin. […]
