Read full article on original website
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
CBX Software to Become TradeBeyond
CBX Software changed its trade name to TradeBeyond, representing the company’s ability to help brands and retailers increase private label volumes while reducing lead times and costs. "TradeBeyond isn't just helping our customers digitize and optimize their global supply chains," says Michael Hung, CEO of TradeBeyond, "We empower them...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Decarbonizing Corporate Supply Chains
Watershed launched Watershed Supply Chain, what is said to be the first solution dedicated to helping businesses reduce carbon emissions at scale across their supply chain. “With Watershed Supply Chain, we’re turning the once-daunting challenge of measuring and acting upon Scope 3 emissions into an eminently scalable task. Watershed Supply Chain makes it easier than ever for companies to partner with their vendors to tackle Scope 3 emissions and drive decarbonization,” says Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Digitizing the Freight-Forwarding Process
Just about everything in logistics can now be digitized. The industry has access to an astonishing number of technology platforms that can perform almost any conceivable function – from securing rate quotes and locating carrier capacity to freight visibility and dock access. Freight-forwarders looking to bring their own unique...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Solving Supply Chain Woes Through Technical Debt
Snarls in the supply chain are nothing new for businesses, especially given the pandemic-related disruptions over the last 2 years and the ongoing talent shortage, with supply chain managers quitting at the highest rate in 2021 since 2016. To help ease these issues, supply chain professionals must begin to embrace the concept of “technical debt” to not only quicken digital transformation but to build resilience to navigate future disruptions.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Getting Armed for Omnichannel Success
When the pandemic hit and shopping in person was no longer an option, companies were forced to step up their game to keep their customers. Home delivery and curbside pickup became the new norm overnight. While by and large we are once again free to visit our favorite shops, consumers now have a multitude of shopping channels to choose from and they want the ability to switch seamlessly between them.
Livent trims lithium sales and profit forecast; shares slip
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2022 earnings and sales forecast, citing inflation and other macroeconomic pressures weighing on its output of the electric vehicle battery metal.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Decarbonizing Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks
The transportation sector is the main contributor of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States, just ahead of electricity. To varying degrees, passenger cars, trucks, trains, boats and airplanes are responsible for these emissions. Medium and heavy-duty trucks – those that deliver goods to stores and help to power the economy – generated 26% of the 2020 transportation GHG emissions and is one of the hardest to decarbonize. The energy transition will be more challenging the larger and heavier a vehicle is and the further the driver needs to travel between fill-ups. So, is there one technology solution that will work for these specific applications?
Comments / 1