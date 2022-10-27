Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
999ktdy.com
Employees Assaulted at South Louisiana Spirit Halloween Store, Police Searching for Alleged Suspects
At least two employees were assaulted at a Spirit Halloween store in south Louisiana. Spirit Halloween stores usually pop up a couple of months before Halloween to offer a large variety of costumes and accessories, but for one store employee at a Houma location, this year has been absolute hell.
stmarynow.com
Five arrests on marijuana charges by Morgan City police
Morgan City police on Monday reported five arrests on marijuana charges. Morgan City officers also accused a woman of speeding at 110 mph and driving while intoxicated. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 71 calls for service over the last 72-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
brproud.com
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
wbrz.com
Police rescue man who crashed car into bayou, then write him a ticket
HOUMA - Police wrote a man a ticket after they helped save him from drowning inside his car, which plummeted off a bridge and into a bayou after he failed to stop for a barricade. The Houma Police Department said good Samaritans had to help first responders fish the 62-year-old...
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland man arrested on felony theft and burglary
A Raceland man was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday after he allegedly stole items from a residence on Danos Street. Sheriff Craig Webre said that on October 28, deputies were called to that location after a man reported that items had been stolen from his patio and shed earlier that morning.
worldatlas.com
6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana
The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
stmarynow.com
Kelly returns to Morgan City for promotion to lieutenant colonel
James Kelly Sr. and Rosalie Kelly pin insignia on the uniform their son, James Kelly Sr., during his promotion ceremony Saturday at the St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 building in Morgan City. Kelly Jr. is a U.S. Army helicopter pilot who served three tours in Afghanistan during his 17 years in the military. He is also 2001 graduate of Morgan City High and an alumnus of the JROTC program at MCHS and the ROTC program at Southern University. He has been promoted to lieutenant colonel effective Oct. 1 and chose his hometown for the ceremony. Col. Ryan Kendall of the Army Futures and Concept Command administered the oath Saturday. Kelly is also a bodybuilder who won the 2022 Mr. America Masters Men's Physique competition.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Whittling one's time away at the LSU goalpost
Sarah Liggett Kennedy’s letter, "There are smarter ways to celebrate an LSU win," raises a point of history for me. In the olden days, football goal posts were made of wood. Following an exciting game, fans would take to the field and topple the goals. Men would whip out their pocketknives and whittle souvenirs off the posts until there was nothing left.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls hosts the 2022 Cross Country Championships at the Nicholls Farm
Nicholls State University & the City of Thibodaux hosted this year’s 2022 Cross Country Championships for the Southland Conference. Over 200 student-athletes competed from 10 University teams across the conference. They were welcomed to the Nicholls Farm early on Friday morning. For the women, senior Elsa Rijpstra was the...
wbrz.com
Assumption jail worker loses job after 'staff error' allowed inmate to escape
ASSUMPTION PARISH - An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail earlier this week. Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ early Thursday morning that Roller Avila, 19, of Donaldsonville was found in Jefferson Parish and arrested by sheriff's deputies and police officers in Gretna. The sheriff's office...
houmatimes.com
Synergy Bank Announces Krystal Brunet as Banking Officer
Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named Krystal Brunet as an Officer of Synergy Bank. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President and CEO. Brunet joined Synergy Bank in 2016 as a customer service representative. Since then, she has worked in all areas of...
