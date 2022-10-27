ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nakhane and Perfume Genius Share Video for New Song “Do You Well”: Watch

Nakhane has shared their new song “Do You Well,” featuring Perfume Genius. Produced by Emre Türkmen with additional production by Nile Rodgers, the new track follows July’s “Tell Me Your Politik,” featuring Rodgers and Moonchild Sanelly. Check out the new Jordan Rossi–directed clip for “Do You Well” below.
Watch Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul’s New “Mantra” Video

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are closing out the year with a gauzy video for Topical Dancer track “Mantra.” Check it out below. In a press release about the song, Adigéry and Pupul said, “Mantra is a reworked version of our Yin Yang Self-Meditation, the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019. We used elements from this original recording in Mantra such as the stream of consciousness and the the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in Mantra. Whereas Yin Yang Self-Meditation invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with ‘Mantra.’”
Neil Gaiman Announces New Album, Shares Songs With FourPlay String Quartet: Listen

Neil Gaiman—the celebrated author of graphic novels including Stardust, Coraline, and The Sandman—has announced that he’s releasing an album of original music: Signs of Life is due out April 28, 2023, via Instrumental Recordings. The album is an extended collaboration with Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet, with words, music, and backing vocals from Gaiman.
Wait — We’re Not Talking Enough About Zendaya’s Plush, Terracotta Clay Lips

Let’s face it, Zendaya is “that girl” when it comes to serving inspirational glam moments. Her recent appearance during Paris Fashion Week at Valentino‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show proved just that. The sheer black sequined ensemble was head-turning to say the least — but the bronze-gold lipstick moment is what left us utterly speechless.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch

Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Megan Fox Paired Her New Copper Hair With a Sky-High Slit Dress for Date Night

From bright pink tresses to sexy silver strands, Megan Fox is never one to stick to just one hair color for long — and her latest appearance was no exception. On Tuesday night, the actress debuted her new look while embarking on the perfect New York City date night with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker): grabbing a bite at Carbone before attending the Time100 Next Gala. While Megan sported a gorgeous gold-colored gown for the occasion, which featured a strapless bodice, dramatic train, and a sky-high leg slit, the real head-turning moment came from her brand-new copper locks courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'

Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls

On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
ALABAMA STATE
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Taylor Swift Talks Midnights, Teases Tour Dates on Fallon: Watch

Days after releasing her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about her songwriting process, getting her honorary degree from New York University, and her new music video for “Bejeweled,” which she said has “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs of which she kept track in a PDF file. Swift also teased a tour in support of Midnights, saying, “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.” Watch clips from her interview below.
NEW YORK STATE
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Talk’n That Shit!”: Watch

Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck. After an opening voiceover cameo by Jamie Foxx, the visual establishes the ways in which Killer Mike is a community pillar. It also spotlights a number of organizations about which he cares: PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project. Check it out below.
GEORGIA STATE
Holly Herndon Covers Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” Using AI: Listen

Holly Herndon has released a new cover of Dolly Parton’s classic ballad “Jolene,” recorded with artificial intelligence. The AI cover was created with Herndon’s deepfake “twin” Holly+, which allows other people to sing in the electronic composer’s voice. In this instance, a modified score of “Jolene,” comprised of new harmonies, was fed to Holly+ and then generated in Herndon’s voice. Accompanying the voice is Ryan Norris on guitar. Listen below.
