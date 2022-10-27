Read full article on original website
Related
Nakhane and Perfume Genius Share Video for New Song “Do You Well”: Watch
Nakhane has shared their new song “Do You Well,” featuring Perfume Genius. Produced by Emre Türkmen with additional production by Nile Rodgers, the new track follows July’s “Tell Me Your Politik,” featuring Rodgers and Moonchild Sanelly. Check out the new Jordan Rossi–directed clip for “Do You Well” below.
Watch Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul’s New “Mantra” Video
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are closing out the year with a gauzy video for Topical Dancer track “Mantra.” Check it out below. In a press release about the song, Adigéry and Pupul said, “Mantra is a reworked version of our Yin Yang Self-Meditation, the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019. We used elements from this original recording in Mantra such as the stream of consciousness and the the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in Mantra. Whereas Yin Yang Self-Meditation invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with ‘Mantra.’”
Wizkid Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Money & Love”: Watch
Wizkid has announced a new album: More Love, Less Ego is due out November 3 (via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records). The album is set to include the single “Bad to Me,” which was produced by Wizkid’s longtime collaborator P2J. Accompanying the announcement, the Nigerian vocalist has released...
Neil Gaiman Announces New Album, Shares Songs With FourPlay String Quartet: Listen
Neil Gaiman—the celebrated author of graphic novels including Stardust, Coraline, and The Sandman—has announced that he’s releasing an album of original music: Signs of Life is due out April 28, 2023, via Instrumental Recordings. The album is an extended collaboration with Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet, with words, music, and backing vocals from Gaiman.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Hypebae
Wait — We’re Not Talking Enough About Zendaya’s Plush, Terracotta Clay Lips
Let’s face it, Zendaya is “that girl” when it comes to serving inspirational glam moments. Her recent appearance during Paris Fashion Week at Valentino‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show proved just that. The sheer black sequined ensemble was head-turning to say the least — but the bronze-gold lipstick moment is what left us utterly speechless.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Megan Fox Is Showing So Much Skin In These Insane Lace-Up Pants—And Fan Reactions Are Priceless
Megan Fox just posted a picture of herself wearing – nay, rocking – the most insane lace-up pants on Instagram on September 27th, proving that she is still capable of taking fans by surprise with her racy outfits. In the picture, the 36-year-old Jenn...
In Style
Megan Fox Paired Her New Copper Hair With a Sky-High Slit Dress for Date Night
From bright pink tresses to sexy silver strands, Megan Fox is never one to stick to just one hair color for long — and her latest appearance was no exception. On Tuesday night, the actress debuted her new look while embarking on the perfect New York City date night with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker): grabbing a bite at Carbone before attending the Time100 Next Gala. While Megan sported a gorgeous gold-colored gown for the occasion, which featured a strapless bodice, dramatic train, and a sky-high leg slit, the real head-turning moment came from her brand-new copper locks courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos.
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'
Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls
On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Kanye West and Girlfriend Juliana Nalu Embrace Matching Monochromatic Style in Rubber Boots for Date Night
Kanye West stepped out with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu in matching all black ensembles after an intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. Nalu pulled out all the stops in order to match West’s fascination with basics in neutral tones, the star dressing in an all-black ensemble and Yeezy boots.
Taylor Swift Talks Midnights, Teases Tour Dates on Fallon: Watch
Days after releasing her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about her songwriting process, getting her honorary degree from New York University, and her new music video for “Bejeweled,” which she said has “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs of which she kept track in a PDF file. Swift also teased a tour in support of Midnights, saying, “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.” Watch clips from her interview below.
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Talk’n That Shit!”: Watch
Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck. After an opening voiceover cameo by Jamie Foxx, the visual establishes the ways in which Killer Mike is a community pillar. It also spotlights a number of organizations about which he cares: PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project. Check it out below.
Holly Herndon Covers Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” Using AI: Listen
Holly Herndon has released a new cover of Dolly Parton’s classic ballad “Jolene,” recorded with artificial intelligence. The AI cover was created with Herndon’s deepfake “twin” Holly+, which allows other people to sing in the electronic composer’s voice. In this instance, a modified score of “Jolene,” comprised of new harmonies, was fed to Holly+ and then generated in Herndon’s voice. Accompanying the voice is Ryan Norris on guitar. Listen below.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0