Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are closing out the year with a gauzy video for Topical Dancer track “Mantra.” Check it out below. In a press release about the song, Adigéry and Pupul said, “Mantra is a reworked version of our Yin Yang Self-Meditation, the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019. We used elements from this original recording in Mantra such as the stream of consciousness and the the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in Mantra. Whereas Yin Yang Self-Meditation invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with ‘Mantra.’”

