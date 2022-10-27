Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi’s largest marijuana grower forced to destroy $1 million in plants, make improvements
The largest medical marijuana grower licensed so far in Mississippi’s fledgling program had to destroy about $1 million worth of plants, halt some operations and make structural improvements at one of its sites, state Health Department officials said Thursday. But largely, the department said it is working with new...
Alabama will likely see stimulus check for up to $400
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra money collected by the state, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
selmasun.com
City Council warned of difficulty rebuilding city’s water, sewer system
Rebuilding the city’s water and sewer system is hard work, but the City of Marion has found that applying for federal grants for the project isn’t easy either. The Marion City Council recently voted to allow Mayor Dexter Hinton to apply for three grants from the American Rescue Plan Act after a discussion of the arcane details of what it takes to win federal grants.
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth up to $200 could be sent out in Alabama
Alabama residents might be able to expect some extra pocket change sometime next year, if approved by the state's legislation.
Temporary Emergency Services Unveil Mobile Shower, Washer Units for Homeless Community
Temporary Emergency Services will now offer additional resources to Tuscaloosa citizens in need, unveiling their new mobile shower and washer units Monday. The local non-profit celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. The units will aim to benefit the homeless population by...
Officials: More than 400 people approved as medical marijuana patients in Mississippi, so far
More than 400 patients have been authorized to use medical marijuana in Mississippi. Officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health, in a press conference Thursday, gave an update on the state’s newly authorized medical cannabis program. Kris Jones Adcock, the director of the state’s medical cannabis program gave...
Alabama poll shows Kay Ivey, Katie Britt hold commanding leads in next week’s election
A survey conducted by the polling firm Cygnal for Alabama Daily News and Gray Television showed Gov. Kay Ivey, Katie Britt, and other Republican candidates holding lopsided leads in next week’s general election. Alabama Daily News released the results today on its Inside Alabama Politics report. Cygnal conducted the...
selmasun.com
Selma High recognized as one of 14 schools in the state to maintain Cognia accreditation for more than a century
Selma High School was recognized at a conference last week for being one of only 14 schools in the state to maintain Cognia accreditation for 100 years or more. Principal Stoney Pritchett accepted a certificate with state officials, including Gov. Kay Ivey, at Cognia’s Annual Fall Conference held in Montgomery.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey tapped for Alabama Auto Manufacturing Group’s Hall of Fame
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA), a trade group representing companies in the dynamic and fast-growing industry, named Governor Kay Ivey...
wtvy.com
UAB health officials caution of Flu outbreak in Alabama schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is a hot zone for flu activity, the CDC map shows the state currently at a high level. That activity is being seen right here in the Wiregrass with Daleville City schools having a remote learning day on Friday and Ozark City Schools working through potential delays with their bus routes due to the virus.
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
Phys.org
River experts weigh in as Mississippi River levels reach record low
In the month of October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the level is revealing a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd. "While this is the time of the year when the river levels are...
Alabama medical professionals warn of potential 'tripledemic' this winter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala — Although COVID isn't over, the number of deaths and hospitalizations are decreasing. But dangers of the flu and RSV are rising. And this has health officials calling it the 'tripledemic'. Alabama medical professionals share more about the illnesses and how to stay healthy. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo,...
Alabama will get nearly $300 million in opioid settlements. How will we spend it?
The state and cities of Alabama will split nearly $300 million in legal funds from companies that produced and distributed addictive opioid painkillers, and now they face big decisions about how to spend it. Some legal observers are closely watching how the process plays out in states across the country...
Troy Messenger
Utility grants available
This month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she was awarding grants in the total of $2.58 million to go towards helping low-income households in the state with home energy costs during the upcoming winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies around the state to provide funding...
Alabama 4th in nation in most felons not allowed to vote, report says
Alabama is among three states that have the highest percentage of voting age people ineligible to vote due to felony convictions, according to a study released last week. The Sentencing Project said more than 8% in Alabama, as well as Mississippi and Tennessee, are not allowed to vote because of those felony convictions. Researchers said “felony disenfranchisement” is another effort at restricting ballot access, NPR reported.
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
Comments / 0