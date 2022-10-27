ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida KidCare covering monthly premium payments for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itKZJ_0iozPCXl00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida KidCare member families who live in a county impacted by Hurricane Ian can get a break on their premium payments through the end of the year.

On Thursday, the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation Board of Directors announced it would cover 100% of eligible families’ monthly premium payments for October. Families are eligible if they live in one of the 26 Florida counties designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as eligible for individual assistance.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“We don’t want children losing critical health coverage while their families are putting back the pieces after a devastating storm like Hurricane Ian,” chair Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos said.

Officials said monthly premium payment relief will also be available for November and December coverage to those who contact the company with a need. They said members enrolled in both subsidized and full-pay plans are included.

The company said more than 65,000 children live in the 26 identified counties, representing more than 50% of the total Florida KidCare population, excluding Medicaid.

The total amount to cover all October family premium contributions is an estimated $3.42 million.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Satellite manufacturer scrubs plans for Florida expansion. Here’s where they’re heading instead

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A satellite manufacturer that had big plans for Florida’s Space Coast has made a decision to expand in California instead. Terran Orbital proposed bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to Central Florida in partnership with Space Florida, investing $300 million to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. It destroyed man-made reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds, according to marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography.
FLORIDA STATE
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
118K+
Followers
134K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy