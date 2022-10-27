Florida KidCare covering monthly premium payments for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida KidCare member families who live in a county impacted by Hurricane Ian can get a break on their premium payments through the end of the year.

On Thursday, the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation Board of Directors announced it would cover 100% of eligible families’ monthly premium payments for October. Families are eligible if they live in one of the 26 Florida counties designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as eligible for individual assistance.

“We don’t want children losing critical health coverage while their families are putting back the pieces after a devastating storm like Hurricane Ian,” chair Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos said.

Officials said monthly premium payment relief will also be available for November and December coverage to those who contact the company with a need. They said members enrolled in both subsidized and full-pay plans are included.

The company said more than 65,000 children live in the 26 identified counties, representing more than 50% of the total Florida KidCare population, excluding Medicaid.

The total amount to cover all October family premium contributions is an estimated $3.42 million.

