Trinity’s Major Lewis and Jagger Gray plow through hard times to secure opportunities at Division 1 wrestling programs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
Search on for Northern girls hoops coach following Paula Clendaniel’s unexpected resignation
Northern York High School recently opened a search for a head girls basketball coach as Paula Clendaniel decided she will not return to the sidelines after and eight-year tenure for personal and family-related reasons. Athletic Director Angie Gaido confirmed last month that Clendaniel will not return, even though the Northern...
Economopoulos sisters, Hannah Sanson help Lower Dauphin advance past Northern to District 3 3A title game
HUMMELSTOWN - Lower Dauphin will be playing for the District 3 3A girls soccer title. The Falcons (17-3-1) punched their ticket Monday with a 3-1 win over Northern, and they will face Greencastle-Antrim, which defeated Twin Valley Monday, at 5 p.m. Thursday at Eagle View Middle School for the title.
Four-goal second half leads Hershey boys soccer to second-straight District title game.
HERSHEY— Ian McGrorty noticed something was off in the first half of his Hershey Trojans’ District 3 3A semifinal matchup against Palmyra. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
2022 District 3 football tournament brackets
District 3 officials have released the official postseason football brackets based on the final power ratings. Dates and times are included for the opening rounds. Below is a quick glance at those brackets. The higher seed will host games through the championship round. CLASS 6A. Quarterfinals (Nov. 11-12) Carlisle (8,...
District 3 6A football playoffs: Matchups set for Harrisburg, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley
The field for the District 3 6A playoffs is set and it will feature a pair of heavyweight rematches. Cumberland Valley (7-3) received a four-seed in the tournament and will host the fifth-seeded Manheim Township Blue Streaks (8-3). Those teams met in their season-opener with Cumberland Valley taking a 31-27 win.
Pennsylvania high school football week 10 rankings
PennLive will publish updated state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams are listed with district, record, and previous rankings. CLASS 6A.
Mia Libby, Maddie Koons lead Greencastle to District 3 Class 3A title game
Greencastle (19-1-1) kept its superb campaign rolling with a 2-0 victory over Twin Valley (13-6-1) in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer playoffs Monday. With the win, the Blue Devils advance to a showdown against Lower Dauphin in Thursday’s title game. Mia Libby set the...
Lower Dauphin drops overtime thriller to Cocalico in District 3 Class 3A boys soccer semifinals
In a spirited semifinal showdown, Cocalico (17-3) escaped with a 3-2 overtime victory over Lower Dauphin (13-7-1) Monday. The Eagles will face off against Hershey for the District 3 Class 3A crown on Thursday, while the Falcons will play next week in the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0