Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison. For hours, parents, wives, siblings, children and some of the 17 Cruz also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 stood 20 feet (6 meters) from him. They looked the shackled killer in the eye and gave vehement, angry and sometimes tearful statements. Most decried that his jury voted 9-3 for death but did not reach the unanimity required under state law for that sentence to be imposed. Cruz, 24, stared back at them, dressed in a bright red jail jumpsuit, showing no emotion behind a COVID-19 face mask. The two-day hearing will conclude Wednesday when Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentences him to life without parole.
Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment
Originally Published: 01 NOV 22 14:31 ET Updated: 01 NOV 22 17:17 ET By Veronica Miracle, Julia Jones and Zachary Cohen, CNN (CNN) -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court. He also waived The post Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment appeared first on KION546.
