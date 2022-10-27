Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Crete firefighter badly burned in fire talks about his road to recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last week, two Crete volunteer firefighters were burned while trying to help contain the wildfires in Lancaster County. One of them was treated and back home within a day, but the other has a lot of time left in the hospital because of third-degree burns. Despite...
klkntv.com
Six-vehicle crash closes southwest Lincoln intersection for over an hour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning that closed a South 84th Street intersection for over an hour. Shortly after 8:30, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the area of South 84th Street and Eiger Drive on reports of the six-vehicle crash.
1011now.com
Saline County town recovers from Sunday’s wildfires
SWANTON, Neb. (KOLN) -This week, 10/11 NOW brought you stories of the wildfires in Lancaster and Gage counties. Now, we’re shedding light on the fire that hit a small town in Saline County. The Swanton Volunteer fire chief, Lynn Strouf, said the fire they saw in Saline County was...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck hauling distillers' grain overturns, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Emergency personnel were sent to a semi-trailer truck rollover accident early Saturday, in southeast Nebraska. The truck tipped onto its side on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 77, about three miles north of Beatrice. Gage County Sheriff’s officers, the Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Beatrice Rural Fire Department responded to the scene of the 6:44 a.m. wreck.
klin.com
Board of Commissioners Honors Oct. 23 Fire Responders
The Lancaster Board of Commissioners gathered on the morning of Nov. 1 and recognized first responders and everyday citizens who responded to oct. 23’s fires. Those on the board made statements expressing their gratitude. “We are fortunate enough to live in this great country, in this great county, and...
klkntv.com
Third motorcycle crash in less than a week slows Lincoln traffic Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Lincoln. It happened near South 23rd and South Streets just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders blocked off a lane as they checked out the motorcyclist. Right now it’s not clear what led up to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Repair after north Lincoln water main break may take days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: Northbound lanes of 27th Street between Dan Avenue and Superior Street will remain closed while crews repair a water main break. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department reported the break and closed down northbound lanes in the area. The department...
klkntv.com
Good Samaritans save Lincoln business from fire after suspected arson
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The president of the Nebraska Printing Center is looking for a couple of good Samaritans who saved one of its buildings from a dumpster fire. According to police, the fire began Sunday afternoon. They suspect arson, and witnesses said they saw two juveniles leaving the...
1011now.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a Friday-night crash on North 11th and Adams Streets. LPD said 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln was killed in the crash. Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th...
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash At 11th And Adams Identified
Lincoln Police say 30-year old Trenten Bankhead was the man killed in a motorcycle crash at 11th and Adams around 7:00 Friday night. Investigators say a pickup was northbound across Adams from N 11th Street when the westbound motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup. Witnesses on...
1011now.com
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling...
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klin.com
Lincoln Couple Robbed By Masked Gunmen On Halloween Night
Halloween night turned into a nightmare for a 21 year old man and woman in the 700 block of Belmont. “They were sitting by a firepit in the driveway when approached by two unknown males from the sidewalk,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. The woman told police both were...
klin.com
City Seeks 50 Winter Snowplow Operators
The city of Lincoln is looking for up to 50 seasonal employees to operate the capital’s brand new super combo trucks to plow snow and ice from streets this winter. Liz Elliot, Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, shared details for the plan to hire the new “snow fighters.”
kfornow.com
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol offers tips this Halloween to keep the community safe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol will be on the lookout this Halloween to monitor the roads for impaired drivers. Officials say as kids go out to trick-or-treat it’s important for drivers to stay alert for kids and keep their focus on the road. If alcohol is involved, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man arrested for whiskey theft
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect for felony shoplifting, after taking a ten pack of 50-milliliter Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey bottles from an east Beatrice business. Saturday night at about 8:30, police were sent to a Casey’s General Store on a report of a man who had...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
