Couple charged with kidnapping man by luring with prostitution ad, robbing, assaulting him

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A couple faced their third indictment in Queens Thursday for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and robbing a man who responded to their prostitution ad, District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

The pair, 19-year-old Destiny Lebron of downtown Brooklyn and 22-year-old Gil Iphael from Valley Stream, Long Island have two other pending cases and were arrested Thursday for the alleged August kidnapping of a man, authorities said.

“These defendants, who are thankfully off the streets, are accused of a spree of assault, kidnapping and robbery charges for their own financial benefit,” Katz said. “Both defendants are in custody and will be held accountable.”

On Aug. 14, the 23-year-old victim showed up to a house at 91-42 108th Street in Richmond Hill after answering an online prostitution advertisement, according to court documents.

Lebron and Iphael directed the man to wait inside of a bedroom before Lebron came in and took off his shoes and socks. Iphael then entered and began to make threats before punching the victim in the face, head and body, officials said.

A numbing cream was applied to the man’s toe as the pair demanded money from the victim while attempting to transfer money from his CashApp account. When he refused, Iphael started to cut the victim’s toe with a tool, threatening to cut it all the way off if he didn’t comply. The man eventually gave in to the demands.

Lebron was also able to steal the man’s wallet from his car after getting the keys from Iphael. Inside the wallet was the victim’s identification and several licenses along with his debit and credit cards. The duo demanded the man’s pin number, threatening him with more violence if he didn’t give it up. Iphael went to a nearby deli and withdrew cash from an ATM after getting the pin number, according to authorities.

Lebron and Iphael continued their threats by forcefully recording the victim saying he was at the house to engage in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl. They then threatened to post the video online if he reported the incident to the police. Iphael gave the man some of his items back before releasing him, court documents show.

The victim went to an urgent care after the couple released him. He received eight stitches to his toe and immediately called the police.

Lebron and Iphael were charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault, unlawful imprisonment, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny. If convicted of all three cases, they face up to 75 years in prison. The couple is due back in court on Nov. 17.