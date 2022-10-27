Man killed in Waterbury scooter crash

Waterbury, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Police in Waterbury are investigating an early morning crash that left a man dead.

They say the 31-year-old was riding a scooter when he collided with van on Meriden Road just before 6:30 this morning.

The victim was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The van driver was evaluated at the scene and did not require medical attention, police said.

A section along the 1000 block of Meriden Road was closed during the investigation.

Waterbury police ask anyone with any information on the crash to call their Crash Reconstruction Unit.