All-Greater Catholic League-South football teams selected
The Greater Catholic League South Division has honored its share of blue-chip football players through its rich and storied history. This year is certainly no exception, with the latest talent-laden collection of league all-star players and special award winners for the 2022 season that was released Thursday.
First- and second-team members of the All-GCL South Football Team, along with winners of the individual awards, were voted on by league coaches at a special meeting Oct. 23 at St. Xavier High School. Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall was a unanimous choice for the GCL South Player of the Year, while third-year Moeller coach Mark Elder was named Coach of the Year by his peers.
Marshall led the GCL South in rushing yards and touchdowns this season, finishing with 161 carries for 1,260 yards and 20 scores via the ground game. He ran for 100-plus yards in nine games, only being held below the century mark against La Salle when he rushed just eight times for 51 yards. He carried 10 times for 138 yards and four touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 42-14 win against Elder that wrapped up the team’s outright league title. Marshall also caught 16 passes for 278 yards and four scores during the regular season.
Led by Marshall, Moeller’s offense posted impressive numbers – averaging 32.3 points per game against a rugged schedule. Moeller scored 42 or more points four times and was only held below 25 points twice. Two of Moeller’s biggest wins came against Massillon Washington, 49-31, in the season opener, and then 42-14 against Elder. Marshall is joined on the first team by nine of his teammates.
Elder, who was hired to lead the Moeller program after the Crusaders finished 2-8 in 2019, has quickly turned the program into a regional and state power. In 2021, Elder guided Moeller to an 11-4 overall record that included a regional title and a berth in the state semifinals, where the Crusaders were defeated by Springfield, 22-21. Springfield's Wildcats scored a game-winning touchdown with 3:43 left in the contest.
This season, Moeller spent four weeks as the No. 1-ranked Division I team in Ohio, won its first outright GCL South championship since 2018, and came within a touchdown of a perfect regular season. The Crusaders’ lone loss was to defending DI state champion Lakewood St. Edward, 6-0, in week nine. Moeller is 9-1 heading into Friday’s opening-round playoff game against Hamilton. Moeller is 24-5 in the last two seasons under coach Elder.
Led by veteran coach Doug Ramsey, Elder High's Panthers had another outstanding season – going 8-2 and finishing second in the GCL South. The Panthers’ only losses were to Lakewood St. Edward, 17-14, and Moeller. As a result, Elder is well represented on the all-league team, with nine of its players named to the first team. Seniors Evan James and Samari Freeman were named the league’s Offensive and Defensive Lineman of the Year, respectively.
St. Xavier and La Salle also had plenty of representation on the teams. The Bombers placed five players on the first team, led by Receiver of the Year Jamaal Sharp and Co-Defensive Back of the Year Robert Houston. La Salle also had five named to the team, with Tajh Landrum earning Co-Linebacker of the Year honors.
2022 ALL-GCL SOUTH FOOTBALL TEAMS
First team offense
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Koy Beasley, La Salle, WR, Junior, 5-10, 180
Thomas Biel, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-4, 280
Tennel Bryant, Moeller, WR, Senior, 5-9, 165
John Currin, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 240
Evan Fleetwood, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 283
Luke Flowers, Elder, RB, Senior, 5-10, 185
Evan James, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-1, 265
Max Lemasters, Elder, K, Senior, 5-6, 190
Jordan Marshall, Moeller, RB, Junior, 5-11, 198
Justin Re, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-1, 160
Collin Remenowsky, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 260
Jamaal Sharp, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 5-11, 170
Ben Schoster, Elder, QB, Senior 6-4, 195
Joey Wassler, St. Xavier, TE, Senior, 6-5, 230
First team defense
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Max Bonner, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-2, 197
DeYor Brumfield, La Salle, DB, Junior, 6-1, 190
Conlan Daniel, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-11, 175
Samari Freeman, Elder, DL, Senior, 5-8, 230
Joe Ginnetti, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-1, 220
Zack Gutekunst, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-0, 180
Ted Hammond, St. Xavier, DL, Junior, 6-5, 270
Robert Houston, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 5-10, 171
Liam Hulen, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-4, 220
Tajh Landrum, La Salle, LB, Senior, 6-3, 210
Brandon Martin, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-0, 230
Ethan Page, Moeller, P, Junior, 5-8, 160
Jake Rhodes, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-3, 230
Matthew Seliga, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-11, 180
Ben Voelkerding, Elder, LB, Senior, 6-0, 205
Second team offense
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Luke Autenrieb, Elder, WR, Senior, 5-9, 145
JJ Dollenmeyer, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-3, 288
Eli Jacon-Duffy, Moeller, TE, Junior, 6-4, 225
Luke Dunn, Moeller, QB, Junior, 5-11, 175
Timiko Jackson, La Salle, WR, Senior, 5-10, 177
Kyle Kelhoffer, La Salle, OL, Junior, 6-2, 275
Ryan Mechley, Moeller, WR, Senior, 5-10, 170
Jacob Schorsch, Elder, OL, Junior, 6-5, 295
Carson Titus, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-5, 265
Second team defense
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Kap Davis, Moeller, DB, Senior, 5-10, 165
Alex Devine, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-0, 190
Josh Dugan, Elder, LB, Junior, 6-0, 225
Rashad Glenn, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-0, 205
Jewett Hayes, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-4, 205
Karson Hobbs, Moeller, DB, Junior, 6-1, 180
Charlie Moorman, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-0, 175
Brady O’Connor, La Salle, LB, Sophomore, 6-2, 205
BJ Ross, La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-10, 181
Ethan Sweat, Moeller, LB, Senior, 5-11, 200
Peyton Wilp, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-2, 275
SPECIAL AWARDS
Player of the Year
Jordan Marshall, Moeller
Coach of the Year
Mark Elder, Moeller
All-Purpose Player of the Year
Tennel Bryant, Moeller
Receiver of the Year
Jamaal Sharp, St. Xavier
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Evan James, Elder
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Samari Freeman, Elder
Brandon Martin, Moeller
Linebackers of the Year
Joe Ginnetti, Moeller
Tajh Landrum, La Salle
Defensive Backs of the Year
Robert Houston, St. Xavier
Matthew Seliga, Moeller
Kicker of the Year
Max Lemasters, Elder
Punter of the Year
Ethan Page, Moeller
