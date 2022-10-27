Xolo Maridueña And Jacob Bertrand Just Aced This BFF Test, And I'm So Jealous Of Their Friendship

Related
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
Dolly Parton Said She Has No Intention Of Touring Again And, Of Course, It's The Most Selfless Reason
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
"I Can't Beat It": 17 Movie Lines That Never Fail To Make Audience Members Dissolve Into A Weepy Mess
"I'm just afraid that if I died today, that my life would have amounted to nothing." Pixar, I don't need this right now.
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
Prince Jackson Just Reacted To Harry Styles Being Called The New "King Of Pop"
"When you look at where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference."
Twitter Had Some Of The Best Reactions To Angelina Jolie Accompanying Zahara To Spelman's Homecoming, Because Of Course It Did
"Never in my life did I think I would see a picture of Angelina Jolie next to a picture [of] Boosie."
14 Celebrities Were Basically Forced To Anglicize, Shorten, Or Change Their Names To Appease Hollywood
Psych actor James Rodriguez adopted the stage name James Roday after losing out on two big roles because of his Mexican last name, but he proudly changed it back in 2020.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Henry Cavill And His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut After A Year Of Dating
Henry and Natalie were first linked in April 2021.
Women Are Sharing How It Hit Them That Their Significant Other Truly Loves Them, And It's A Reminder Of What Real Romance Looks Like
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
The Hilarious Spirit Halloween Costume Is Going Strong, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
20 Reasons Why I’m Very Glad Keanu Reeves "Still Walks Among Us"
Listen, he plays "the one" for a reason.
14 Times I Was Too Busy Looking At A Horror Movie Character's Outfit To Be Scared
Casey Becker's cream-colored sweater in Scream walked so Chris Evans's cream-colored sweater in Knives Out could run.
59 Cute And Fun Date Ideas That You'll Wanna Try ASAP
Forget all those nights of asking, "Well, what do you want to do?"
I Can't Get These 28 Celebrity Kitchens Out Of My Head, So I'm Making You Look At Them
Rich celebrities are obsessed with having fireplaces in their kitchens.
The Internet Can't Stop Talking About How Zanab Deserves Better Than Cole In "Love Is Blind"
"I’m not understanding how Cole can go around telling everyone that he’s not physically attracted to Zanab with a straight face. It’s disrespectful."
Ryan Murphy Revealed That Mr. Schue From "Glee" Was WAY Different In The Original Pilot Script And Was Written With Justin Timberlake In Mind
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel, and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir; am I right?’"
16 Tweets That Sum Up The First Few Episodes Of "American Horror Story: NYC" So Far
" American Horror Story is at its best when Zachary Quinto is playing a horrible person."
