Xolo Maridueña And Jacob Bertrand Just Aced This BFF Test, And I'm So Jealous Of Their Friendship

By Lauren Garafano
 4 days ago

After working on Cobra Kai , a podcast together titled Lone Lobos , and a new animated show, Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand have gotten to know each other preeeeeeetty well.

Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

In honor of their new series Batwheels , we invited Xolo and Jacob to put their friendship to the ultimate test, and they certainly did not disappoint.

Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

Right off the bat, they started off strong knowing each other's birthdays.

Jacob totally surprised himself by correctly guessing Xolo's first acting job.

Things got a little sticky when Jacob forgot Xolo's least favorite food ever.

But they ended on top with a mini jam sesh while they discussed their favorite karaoke songs.

All in all, they absolutely crushed it!

Watch all the shenanigans below:

And be sure to watch Batwheels, which is streaming now on Cartoonito on HBO Max and Cartoonito on Cartoon Network!

