Battle Creek, MI

Where to find Halloween fun in Battle Creek

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
 5 days ago

It is the spooky time of year when children and adults gather in Battle Creek to enjoy candy giveaways, crafts, costume contests and more.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Kellogg Community College "Bruin Boo" trick-or-treat event returned Wednesday evening, drawing approximately 1,900 people.

But there is still more candy and fun to be had in Battle Creek, which does not regulate the Oct. 31 holiday in any way. Here are some local events scheduled through Halloween night:

FireKeepers Costume Contest & Parade

When : Friday, 5 p.m.

Where : FireKeepers Casino and Hotel, 11177 E. Michigan Ave.

What : This costume contest for adults features $10,000 in prizes, with the first place winner receiving $2,000 in cash and $3,000 in "red hot" credits, with monetary prizes awarded through 10th place. All guests automatically enter to win $2,000 in credits. Registration begins at 5 p.m., with the costume contest scheduled for 8 p.m. and the parade through the casino floor at 9 p.m.

Info : firekeeperscasino.com .

Pumpkinfest at Leila Arboretum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQKmc_0iozNZxS00

When : Saturday, noon-8 p.m.

Where : Leila Arboretum, 928 W. Michigan Ave.

What : The Halloween festival for the entire family was held for the first time in 2021 and returns with trick or treating, a haunted hayride, free crafts, free carnival games and a bounce house, food trucks, a beer tent with brews from Territorial Brewing Company, live music and a magician.

Info : Facebook.com/bcpumpkinfest .

Battle Creek Police Trunk-or-Treat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0nID_0iozNZxS00

When : Monday, 5-7 p.m.

Where : Bailey Park, 1350 Capital Ave. NE 1350

What : The 10th annual event hosted by the Battle Creek Police Department is free and open to the public. Volunteers will hand out candy in the parking lot in front of C.O. Brown Stadium, where visitors are also welcome to park and walk the event.

Info : 269-966-3466.

Home Run Dog Park 'Howl-o-ween Pawty'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdT5y_0iozNZxS00

When : Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Where : 800 E. Roosevelt Ave.

What : The third annual dog costume contest is free to enter and open to the public. It will be held inside the dog park located at Bailey Park, with a theme this year of "working dogs." Prizes will be awarded for the best costume in the theme category, and for scariest, silliest, most original and best duo or trio.

Info : Facebook.com/homerundogpark .

Halloween 'Paw-Tay' at The Griffin Grill & Pub

When : Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where : Griffin Grill & Pub, 38 W. Michigan Ave.

What : A dog and guardian costume contest with a photo booth, dog charcuterie boards and plant-based food options, serving as a fundraiser for Battle Creek animal advocacy nonprofit All Species Kinship.

Info : allspecieskinship.org and hunthalloween.com

Halloween Bash at Music Factory

When : Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where : The Music Factory, 191 Angell St.

What : On Friday, it will be free admission as DMT performs, along with special guest comedian Rob Bagley. On Saturday, tickets are $10 for the show featuring Gwar tribute band Fwar, along with I Decide I and Peace Below. There will be a costume contest with a $200 cash prize on each night.

Info : 269-962-2121.

Trunk-or-Treat 5K and Trunk-or-Treat at Riverside

When : Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where : Riverside Park, 650 Riverside Dr.

What : This 5K and trunk-or-treat event hosted by Holmes Fitness returns for a second year. Registration for the race is through getstronghf.com , and costs $10 for kids and $15 for adults. The trunk-or-treat portion is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

Info : Text 269-245-6325.

Urban League Treat Trail

When : Monday, 4-6 p.m.

Where : Participating downtown businesses (see Southwestern Michigan Urban League Facebook page for map)

What : A treat giveaway presented by the Southwestern Michigan Urban League, the A. Phillip Randolph Institute and the N.A.A.C.P. Battle Creek Branch.

Info : info@swmul.org, 269-962-5553.

CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS: A previous published version of this article included the incorrect date for the Battle Creek Police Trunk-or-Treat, which is on Monday.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Where to find Halloween fun in Battle Creek

