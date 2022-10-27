Johnston County’s public schools have named their Principal of the Year for 2022-23. She is Melissa Hubbard of Archer Lodge Middle School. Hubbard joined the Johnston County schools in 1997. She has been the principal of Archer Lodge Middle since 2017. “Being nominated and receiving Principal of the Year for the school system I grew up in is an honor,” […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Archer Lodge’s Melissa Hubbard is Principal of the Year first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .