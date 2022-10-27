Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Nets Star Kevin Durant Strongly Shuts Down Kyrie Irving Theory
The drama and negativity surrounding the Nets didn’t come to a halt once the 2022-23 NBA season started. In fact, times might be tougher in Brooklyn now than they were back in the summer. The Nets suffered a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Saturday...
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
The Spurs waived Josh Primo due to some allegations about him exposing himself to women.
Just How Good Has Kevin Huerter Played for The Sacramento Kings?
Nothing makes me happier than seeing Kevin Huerter succeed in the NBA. The former Shen standout and Clifton Park native has found a new home this season with the Sacramento Kings. He is coming off of back to back games where he had more than 25 points. He is currently averaging 18.3 points per game with the Kings. He looks even more confident and comfortable especially from beyond the arch. Huerter also doesn't have to deal with Trae Young passing him the ball anymore. The only difficult part is trying to watch his games because they are on the west coast and typically start at 10 p.m.
What’s Happening in Brooklyn, New York is an Embarrassment to All of Basketball
The requests from Kevin Durant to have the team's coach and general manager fired. The on-again, off-again appearances of Kyrie Irving on the court last season. The trading of James Harden, the acquisition of Ben Simmons, and the continued drama around Simmons after the trade. The merciful firing of Steve Nash, and the hiring of Ime Udoka.
Will Smith just gave the Lakers a lesson on ‘togetherness’ and ‘gratitude’
Looking to turn their lackluster season around, the Lakers are getting some coaching from Will Smith. On Wednesday the team’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts revealed that the Oscar-winning actor stopped by the Lakers’ training facility to help inspire its players. It was a rare public appearance for...
