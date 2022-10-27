Nothing makes me happier than seeing Kevin Huerter succeed in the NBA. The former Shen standout and Clifton Park native has found a new home this season with the Sacramento Kings. He is coming off of back to back games where he had more than 25 points. He is currently averaging 18.3 points per game with the Kings. He looks even more confident and comfortable especially from beyond the arch. Huerter also doesn't have to deal with Trae Young passing him the ball anymore. The only difficult part is trying to watch his games because they are on the west coast and typically start at 10 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO