Memphis, TN

Memphis in May announces honored country; still no word on festival's venue

By Bob Mehr, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago
Memphis in May officials announced Thursday that “the diverse, multiethnic and multi-cultural nation of Malaysia” would be its honored country in 2023.

The announcement comes as a venue has still not been confirmed for the annual Memphis in May festivities. Memphis in May officials did not respond to The Commercial Appeal’s request for comment Thursday.

In a release announcing the honored country, Memphis in May noted: “Malaysia is the eighth Asian country selected by the organization as the honoree for the citywide festival salute. Celebrating the people and culture of Malaysia will be the year-long focus of the 2023 festival. Authentic cultural and educational exhibits will be open throughout the month of May and with special live performances, lectures, and economic development events during International Week, May 8-14, 2023.”

The naming of the honored country typically comes in the summer, during Memphis in May’s annual meeting. That announcement was delayed, however, as this year’s annual meeting focused on the ongoing issues between Memphis in May and the Memphis River Parks Partnership over the use of Tom Lee Park for the organization’s events — including the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest — in 2023.

After moving the events to the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park in 2022, due to construction at Tom Lee, Memphis in May planned to return to the riverfront park in 2023.

However, during Memphis in May's annual public meeting in August, CEO James Holt said major issues remained in securing a contract to hold the events there. The specific conflict is about the amount of a security or damage deposit that Memphis River Parks Partnership — which operates Tom Lee Park — is requiring for the events to be held at the park.

Without a contract for the venue secured, Holt said Memphis in May was unable to move ahead with booking acts for Beale Street Music Festival or planning logistics for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Holt added that the entire festival was in jeopardy.

It’s not clear if the announcement of Malaysia as the honored country is an indication that a resolution to Memphis in May’s venue situation — either a return to Tom Lee, a second year at the Fairgrounds or another venue entirely — was at hand.

