ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

As Nebraska’s Latino Voters Grow in Power, Candidates Fight for Their Support in the Second District

By Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member
thereader.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
CARTER LAKE, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
kios.org

A Closer Look At Nebraska Ballot Initiatives 432 and 433

Today’s show is an in-depth look at two initiatives on this year’s ballot. First, Maria Corpuz talks with Senator Terrell McKinney about Initiative 433, which would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026. Then Tom Knoblauch talks with Heather Engdahl, director of...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

OWH backs Democrat Blood: Pillen ‘rebuffed us’

For the first time in years, the state’s largest newspaper is endorsing a Democrat for governor. The Omaha World-Herald backing State Sen. Carol Blood over Republican Jim Pillen, in large part because Pillen refused to meet with the paper’s editorial board. According to its latest endorsement, “Blood met...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Looking deeper at negative campaign ads: Tony Vargas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You’re undoubtedly familiar with the ominous political messages. Negative ads in the congressional race between Republican incumbent Don Bacon and Democratic Party challenger Tony Vargas began the first week of September and haven’t gone away. Ads on both sides have featured dodgeball. In...
OMAHA, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

‘This is our home’: Native community continues fight against Lincoln development

Native Americans in Lincoln and their supporters are continuing their fight against the Wilderness Crossing development set to be built near Wilderness Park. The legal team for the Niskithe Prayer Camp, which formed to protest the city’s support for Wilderness Crossing, is deciding how to respond to the latest legal development and hopes to take action soon, said Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle

SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
NEBRASKA STATE
kchanews.com

Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa

Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
CHARLES CITY, IA
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy