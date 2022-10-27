ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury finds Zachary Harlan guilty of 2018 murder

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A jury in Benton County found Zachary Harlan guilty on all counts Thursday for the 2018 murder of Steven March.

According to authorities, police found March dead inside a residence on Moulton Lane in Springdale on May 14, 2018, after a friend told police she was worried about March’s well-being because he wouldn’t answer any phone calls.

Correction Center Says There Were No Red Flags From Homicide Suspect Zachary Harlan

Harlan pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated residential burglary. He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

