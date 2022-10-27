Read full article on original website
Terry McLaurin to Colts after huge catch: 'This is my city'
Lost in all of the talk about Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was the return of Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin to his hometown of Indianapolis. McLaurin spoke of the excitement of returning home last week, saying he would have around 70 family members...
NFL World Reacts To The Chase Young Decision News
Nearly one year to the day since he tore his ACL, Chase Young will be returning to practice shortly. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said last week that the team would activate Young off the Physically Unable to Perform list this week. Today, the Commanders announced Young will be...
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Everyone said the same thing after Taylor Heinicke’s game-winner against Colts
The entire Internet knew exactly what was on Taylor Heinicke’s mind after his game-winning score against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Washington Commanders QB Heinicke was the hero in his team’s Week 8 showdown with the Colts. He threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and also added another touchdown on the ground with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a 17-16 lead (after kicker Joey Slye capped off the drive with an extra point).
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to 'Force The Issue' with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger
Commanders safety Kam Curl is ready to make life tough for new Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Sunday and is looking forward to being the reason Washington wins on Sunday.
CB Marlon Humphrey says 'it's just a pleasure' being part of Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football”, bringing their record to 5-3 on the season. It’s been up and down so far through eight weeks, but their latest victory seems to have given hope to players, coaches, fans and more as they can continue building on their momentum heading into Week 9.
New Auburn AD makes quick work in firing Bryan Harsin
New Auburn athletic director John Cohen wasted no time in canning Bryan Harsin on Monday. On Halloween, John Cohen proved to be Bryan Harsin’s grim reaper as the Auburn head coach. The former Mississippi State athletic director left his alma mater for the gig at Auburn on the final...
Jaguars cash out on Calvin Ridley despite suspension: Best memes and Tweets
Calvin Ridley is still serving a suspension, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are still happy to pick him up in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Here’s a name I bet you didn’t think you’d hear on deadline day. Calvin Ridley is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In...
Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith
Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith celebrated a pretty cool anniversary this week. Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher, celebrated the anniversary of his record-breaking game, in which he broke Walter Payton's all-time rushing mark. It was a pretty special day. Smith continues to celebrate that special day with his...
Allen sign relocation
Zoom Buffalo has been asked by the city to take the Allen hurdle sign down. But for those still wanting a photo opportunity, the Allen sign has been relocated.
