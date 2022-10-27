ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chase Young Decision News

Nearly one year to the day since he tore his ACL, Chase Young will be returning to practice shortly. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said last week that the team would activate Young off the Physically Unable to Perform list this week. Today, the Commanders announced Young will be...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing after Taylor Heinicke’s game-winner against Colts

The entire Internet knew exactly what was on Taylor Heinicke’s mind after his game-winning score against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Washington Commanders QB Heinicke was the hero in his team’s Week 8 showdown with the Colts. He threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and also added another touchdown on the ground with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a 17-16 lead (after kicker Joey Slye capped off the drive with an extra point).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

New Auburn AD makes quick work in firing Bryan Harsin

New Auburn athletic director John Cohen wasted no time in canning Bryan Harsin on Monday. On Halloween, John Cohen proved to be Bryan Harsin’s grim reaper as the Auburn head coach. The former Mississippi State athletic director left his alma mater for the gig at Auburn on the final...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
The Spun

Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith celebrated a pretty cool anniversary this week. Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher, celebrated the anniversary of his record-breaking game, in which he broke Walter Payton's all-time rushing mark. It was a pretty special day. Smith continues to celebrate that special day with his...
FanSided

FanSided

