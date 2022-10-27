ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to take confidence to Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his players to take their confidence to Ibrox and not show Rangers too much respect.

The Dons have won three games in a row and sit third in the cinch Premiership ahead of their trip to Govan.

Rangers dropped points at home to Livingston last weekend and suffered another heavy defeat in the Champions League in midweek, with a 3-0 defeat against Napoli making it 19 goals conceded in five European matches.

Goodwin said: “The guys in my squad are very confident, a lot of self-belief in the group, we are scoring plenty of goals.

“I think it’s only Celtic in all competitions who have conceded less goals than us and I think it’s only Celtic in all competitions who have scored more goals than us.

“So we are in a very, very good place just now. We know it’s going to be anything but easy because we respect the opposition and I have a lot of time for their manager as well.

“But by their own admission, they are not in a great place just now. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has said in recent press conferences that they aren’t playing to the levels they are capable of and in front of their own crowd last weekend against Livingston they were below par, by Gio’s admission.

“We have to make sure that’s the case again this weekend – that we get the game plan right, that we are brave on the ball, and we are defensively organised and disciplined.”

Goodwin, whose side who will also face Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals in January, added: “I have asked my players to remember that we are a good team too and that we don’t go to Ibrox and over-respect the opposition.

“Mindset is a big thing when you are going into these games, especially away from home, against Rangers and Celtic. A lot of teams can be very defeatist and very negative before a ball is kicked. But I don’t see that within our group.

“There’s a lot of new faces who haven’t been involved in this type of fixture before. This is one of the reasons why a number of players we signed came to the Scottish Premiership in the first place, because they want to test themselves against the likes of Rangers who have a lot of good international players.

“We want to see how far away we are as a group as well. We are sitting third in the table, there’s an incentive there to close the gap on Rangers in second.

“But we want to see what exactly is required to get to that next level and Saturday could give us a good understanding of that.”

newschain

Cameron Carter-Vickers missing as Celtic take on European champions Real Madrid

Celtic will be without key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers as they sign off their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday. The centre-back, who has been captaining the side in the absence of sidelined skipper Callum McGregor, has not travelled to the Spanish capital after sustaining an injury in Sunday’s 3-0 win away to Livingston in the cinch Premiership.
newschain

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey focused on job not Rangers reunions

Calvin Bassey will leave any Rangers reunions until after Ajax’s Champions League game against the Light Blues at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old defender helped the Gers reach the Europa League final last season before joining the Dutch club for a reported fee of around £20million in the summer.
newschain

Pep Guardiola expects Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be fit for World Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes it is “likely” injured England pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will be fit before the World Cup. Right-back Walker has been out since suffering an abdominal injury in the derby against Manchester United a month ago while midfielder Phillips underwent shoulder surgery in September.
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Jamie Jones set to retain place in goal for Wigan against Stoke

Jamie Jones could continue to play in goal for Wigan ahead of their clash with Stoke. Regular goalkeeper Ben Amos was absent with injury against Watford, and Jones could stay between the sticks for the Latics. Ashley Fletcher could also feature as the on-loan forward was unable to face his...
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
newschain

Jamie Hodgson called into Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdraws

Edinburgh lock Jamie Hodgson has been called up to the Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdrew through injury. The 27-year-old Glasgow Warriors second-rower was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 16-15 defeat by Australia and left BT Murrayfield afterwards with his foot in a brace. It was...
newschain

Graham Potter insists Chelsea will not ease off in Champions League

Graham Potter insisted Chelsea will not field a team of youngsters “for the sake of it” but will focus on being competitive when they take on Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday. Chelsea secured their place in the competition’s knockout stages with a 2-1 away victory...
newschain

Braverman faces down criticism over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary has insisted that she never ignored legal advice or blocked plans to tackle overcrowding at a migrant holding centre. Suella Braverman said it was “practically impossible” to find more than 1,000 beds at short notice as she defended the decision to keep thousands of people at the Manston site in Kent.
newschain

Man City’s style of play deserves Champions League success, says Sevilla boss

Veteran Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli believes Manchester City have long deserved to win the Champions League. Sampaoli, newly-installed at the struggling Spanish club, will measure his side up against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League winners in their final Group G game of this year’s competition on Wednesday. City, beaten...
newschain

Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson called up for Lionesses’ double-header

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton forward Katie Robinson have received their first England call-ups as part of the squad for this month’s friendlies against Japan and Norway. Sarina Wiegman’s 25-player squad also sees a return for United striker Alessia Russo, who missed the 2-1 win over...
newschain

Researchers find new ways female bones permanently change after giving birth

Giving birth changes females’ bones in a way that was not previously known, new research suggests. Analysis of monkeys, sheds new light on how giving birth can permanently change the body. Specifically, the researchers found that calcium, magnesium and phosphorus concentrations are lower in females who have given birth.
newschain

Exit polls point to Netanyahu win in Israeli election

Exit polls in Israel indicate that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist and religious government after three and a half years of political gridlock. The polls are preliminary and final results could change as votes are...
newschain

Huddersfield hit with bad news on Ollie Turton ahead of Sunderland clash

Ollie Turton is set for a spell on the sidelines and will miss Huddersfield’s clash with Sunderland. The defender, who can also operate in midfield, was taken off in the first half against Millwall at the weekend, with manager Mark Fotheringham confirming that Turton’s ankle injury will be long-term and may require surgery.
newschain

