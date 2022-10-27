Author Suzanne Woods Fisher to appear at Bentonville Public Library

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bestselling author will be making an appearance at the Bentonville Public Library this weekend.

Suzanne Woods Fisher, author of “Anything but Plain” and “The Sweet Life” will be holding a special book club meet & greet and community event with a book sale & signing.

Her new book, “The Moonlight School” was recently released and Fisher will hold a Q&A discussion.

The event will be held in the Bentonville Public Library Walmart Community Room and Rotary Conference Room on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m.

