A Quincy man, charged after a two-vehicle crash Memorial Day that killed a woman, has again pleaded Not Guilty and will go on trial early next year. Breeden Wike was in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday, where he pleaded Not Guilty to counts of Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Reckless Driving. He'll go on trial starting January 9th. Wike was indicted in late June on the counts, and was arrested two days after the wreck. Wike had been guarded by police while he was in the hospital, being treated for injuries suffered in the crash. The charges were leveled one day after the crash at 12th and Locust in Quincy. Police said that Wike ran a red light while on Locust, and ran directly into a second vehicle. 39-year old Kayla Beaston-Smith died in the wreck.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO