City Council delays utility surcharge vote
The Quincy City Council has delayed a final vote on adding a $9 a month surcharge to water and sewer rates, to over-come a projected $3 million deficit. Aldermen Monday night voted to table a third reading of the proposed ordinance to add the surcharge, starting in March. Sixth Ward Alderwoman Patty Maples made the motion to table. After the meeting, she said she'd like to see the Utilities Department, the Utilities Committee and other aldermen talk more about other possible ways to pay for the projected $3.2 million short-fall, before taking a vote on the ordinance.
QPD Blotter for November 1, 2022
Chase M Meyers (34) Quincy for Trespassing at 725 S 6th. NTA. Charles P Friesen (43) Wright City, MO for Disobey Traffic Control Sevice at 25th & Oak. PTC. Jeffrey Laaker reported his garage was entered and a red & black Trek Domane bicycle was stolen on 10/23/22. Michael Will...
Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash to go on trial
A Quincy man, charged after a two-vehicle crash Memorial Day that killed a woman, has again pleaded Not Guilty and will go on trial early next year. Breeden Wike was in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday, where he pleaded Not Guilty to counts of Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Reckless Driving. He'll go on trial starting January 9th. Wike was indicted in late June on the counts, and was arrested two days after the wreck. Wike had been guarded by police while he was in the hospital, being treated for injuries suffered in the crash. The charges were leveled one day after the crash at 12th and Locust in Quincy. Police said that Wike ran a red light while on Locust, and ran directly into a second vehicle. 39-year old Kayla Beaston-Smith died in the wreck.
