Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Olympus needs belly rubs and a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ready to give your next dog a lot of belly rubs? Olympus might be your girl. She's a big girl at about 00 pounds but actually needs to add a few more pounds. The folks at Cincinnati Animal CARE say she's just the sweetest dog.
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
WDTN
Shop & Support Dayton Children’s at Holiday Open House
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Melissa Willenbrink, the Store Manager for The Little Exchange joins us along with volunteer Debby Helfferich. They explain their upcoming Holiday Open House and how you too can help raise money for Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Dayton man charged for attacking woman with hot iron
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been charged after authorities say he attacked his girlfriend with a hot iron. 46-year-old Malik Rasheed of Dayton was indicted on Tuesday for two counts of felonious assault, one with a deadly weapon and the other for serious physical harm. According to police, Dayton police officers were […]
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
WDTN
Pet of the Week: Butters
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Angie from SICSA joins us in studio with our Pet of the Week! Butters is a cute 6 month adoptable mixed breed. Click here for more.
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
WLWT 5
Trick or treating at Findlay Market returns Sunday!
CINCINNATI — Ghouls and Goblins, Findlay Market's annual trick-or-treat event is back!. Families can head down to Findlay Market on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting as early as 10 a.m. The free event will include a children's story time, crafts, games, a haunted house, and of course, trick or treating.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses
As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
Troy man dead after single-car crash in Lima
Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.
Kettering Mayor Lehner at home recovering after minor stroke
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is at home after suffering a minor stroke at a city event in October. Mayor Lehner was attending the City of Kettering’s Make a Difference Day to help clean up the city when she began to experience stroke symptoms, according to Mary Azbill, the Kettering Community Information […]
Brush fire spreads to Tipp City business
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – What began as a simple brush fire spread to a nearby building in Tipp City, causing thousands of dollars of damage to a local business. On Sunday, Oct. 30, crews from Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services responded to what was reported to be a field fire just before 4 […]
dayton.com
10 Italian restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area Italian restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Do...
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price
Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
WDTN
Graham schools mourns death of 7th grader
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Graham Local School District reported that a middle school student passed away outside of school Tuesday evening. According a Facebook post by Graham Local Schools, the school district was informed that a seventh grade student was severely injured outside of the Graham Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
