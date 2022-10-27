Read full article on original website
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
Job Openings Surged in September Despite Fed Efforts to Cool Labor Market
Employment openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate for 9.85 million, according to September's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The data indicates that there are 1.9 job openings for every available worker. The ISM Manufacturing Index posted a 50.2 reading, slightly better than the...
Energy Sector Needs Firms With Mentality of Tesla and Amazon to Move Forward, CEO Says
"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," Marco Alvera, the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, says. "This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude," he adds.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Abiomed (ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
Costco recalled thousands of frozen chicken patties due to concerns about sharp plastic bits embedded inside
Foster Farms issued a recall that led Costco to throw out thousands of frozen chicken patties that may have been contaminated with plastic.
