How College Became So Expensive, and How We Can Turn It Around, According to a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist

Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
capitalbnews.org
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own the Trademark
The reason Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — can’t legally sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts is not because the phrase is designated as hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. It’s because two Black men own the legal trademark. Ramses...
Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis.Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. He will be campaigning together with Mr Biden this weekend.Control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to one...
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
NBC Connecticut
How Congress and Corporations Can Help Stop Inflation
Americans look to the country's most powerful bank, the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation. "I think our biggest problem, at least for the foreseeable future, is high inflation," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNBC. The Fed can raise interest rates to slow inflation, which ultimately makes the...
NBC Connecticut
‘We're Not Against Profits,' White House Presidential Coordinator Says After Biden's Tax Threats on Energy Companies
President Biden tweeted this week: "The oil industry has a choice. Either invest in America by lowering prices for consumers... or pay a higher tax on your excessive profits and face other restrictions." Reports of animosity between the White House and America's oil companies are overhyped, says Amos Hochstein, Biden's...
NBC Connecticut
A State-By-State Guide to Where You're Guaranteed Paid Time Off for Voting—and Where You Aren't
Election Day is coming up yet again and, if you're not one of the millions of Americans who has already cast a ballot, you might be wondering: Does my boss have to give me time off to vote?. It depends on where you live. Federal law doesn't require employers to...
Trump reopens 2020 playbook with 'rigged' election claim
Donald Trump on Tuesday expanded his campaign of undermining trust in US democracy to this year's midterm elections, claiming baselessly that voting in a crucial swing state had been "rigged." "Rigged Election."
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
A San Francisco judge has ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail
NBC Connecticut
Twitter Reportedly Limits Employee Access to Content-Moderation Tools as Midterm Election Nears
Bloomberg News reported that Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools. The move comes just before midterm elections in the U.S. Elon Musk said on Friday, after taking control of Twitter, that he plans to form a "content moderation council." Elon Musk's Twitter has...
