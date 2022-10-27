ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Unclaimed property from Pennsylvania Treasury's vault up for auction

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFpTC_0iozKDbf00

Online bidding in Treasury's Unclaimed Property Auction begins 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Unclaimed property items from the Pennsylvania Treasury's vault are going up for auction.

Bargain hunters can snag nearly 4,000 items like jewelry, coins, currency and more when online bidding opens again on Friday.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity says the department works hard to find the rightful owners of every piece of property that comes through the vault. Still, since there's only so much room, sometimes the physical items have to go.

Items are kept for at least three years before they go up for auction, and the Treasury says it keeps records so if a rightful owner comes forward someday, the money can go to them.

The Treasury usually gets unclaimed property from abandoned safe deposit boxes but also from college dorms, nursing homes or police evidence rooms. The Treasury also gets the balances of forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, stocks and insurance policies.

The Treasury says about one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property , and the auction helps highlight the program.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As kids across the country went door-to-door looking for treats instead of tricks this Halloween, grown-ups were anxiously anticipating the $1 billion from the Powerball jackpot.Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said, "We can sell as many as a couple of hundred tickets per second when the jackpot is this big."Monday's jackpot was the second largest in state history and the fifth largest in the U.S."Cash option is $493 million, I believe. And that's an estimate based on whatever sales come in today," Svitko said.While the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million, nobody ever really loses. Svitko said this jackpot has generated more than $75 million in sales, $30 million of which will help cover things like prescription drug costs, transportation, and rent rebates for older Pennsylvanians. If you win, a reminder to always sign the back of your ticket and never post the ticket on social media because somebody could try and cash it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball

One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.2 billion, 2nd highest prize in contest's history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No one matched all of the winning numbers in Monday night's Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot for the next drawing to an estimated $1.2 billion!If someone wins the $1.2 billion jackpot on Wednesday night, it will be the second largest in Powerball history and fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said, "We can sell as many as a couple of hundred tickets per second when the jackpot is this big."  Svitko said this jackpot has generated more than $75 million in sales, $30 million of which will help cover...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Fetterman and Oz both say they support fracking. Should they?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz didn't agree on much at their debate in Harrisburg this week. One exception: hydraulic fracturing of natural gas, or "fracking."Both said they fully support fracking, seemingly in full agreement with each other - even if not perhaps with their own past stances. (Debate moderators cited a 2014 statement by Oz, in which he equivocated, and a 2018 interview with Fetterman, in which he even more clearly stated his opposition to fracking.) A top fracking supporter and a top opponent both said in Harrisburg Friday they weren't surprised both...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

Although no one won the $700 million Powerball top prize Wednesday, there are some winners in the drawing. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, four tickets purchased in Pennsylvania matched four of five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. To see the full list of winning tickets purchased in Pennsylvania,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The bill would […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion

This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy