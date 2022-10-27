Michael Imperioli crashed car, lied about driver’s license on ‘Sopranos’

James Gandolfini was involved in a car crash on his first day filming “The Sopranos,” after co-star Michael Imperioli lied about having a driver’s license.

Imperioli, now 56, made the admission in an interview on the new HBO Max series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”, revealing that he was behind the wheel and Gandolfini was in the passenger seat when the vehicle plowed into a tree.

“The first day of work, I had to drive him [Gandolfini]. I didn’t have a driver’s license, you know, but I didn’t tell anybody that because I wanted the job,” the actor recalled.

In the pilot episode, Imperioli’s character, Christopher Moltisanti, drives Gandolfini’s character, Tony Soprano, as they chase down an associate who owes them money.

The scene required Imperioli to expertly maneuver the vehicle while reciting his lines — something he was unable to do given his lack of experience as a driver.

Imperioli, now 56, made the admission in an interview on the new HBO Max series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” HBO

“I had to drive backwards down the sidewalk with trees on both sides and extras running out of the way, [while] delivering dialogue… I mean, that’s hard to do, even if you know how to drive,” Imperioli stated.

“I did it like four times. The fifth time — boom, [I crashed] right into the tree,” he further recalled. “The airbags go off, Jim’s head snaps back… There’s smoke, people are running. And I’m like, ‘They’re gonna fire me, man, this is really bad.'”

However, Gandolfini managed to escape the accident without injury — and had a surprising reaction.

“I look over and he’s laughing hysterically,” Imperioli stated.

Despite their first day together getting off to a rocky start, Imperioli and Gandolfini spent the next seven years shooting “The Sopranos” together and became close friends.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TR1O6O5FqY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Imperioli and Gandolfini are seen in the scene from the pilot. Imperioli lied about being able to drive in order to secure the role. HBO

Gandolfini died suddenly in 2013 at the age of 51 after suffering a heart attack.

His death left Imperioli devastated, with the star last year paying emotional tribute to his late co-star on what would have been his 60th birthday.

“Dear Jim, Today marks 60 years since you came into this world. As fate would have it, I am in Rome, the city where you left this world,” he mournfully wrote. “I will think of you today as I wander these ancient streets. I will remember the laughs most of all. “

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT9DIa-MsbN

“Today I am reminded how fortunate I am to have acted beside you more than I ever did (or ever will, most likely) with anyone else,” he added. “What a privilege. Thank you for the friendship, generosity and kindness. Love always, Michael.”