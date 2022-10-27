ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Yankees have an uneasy feeling about Aaron Judge’s free agency

By Jon Heyman
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLX0z_0iozK2yv00

There would seem to be every reason for slugging superstar Aaron Judge to remain a Yankee .

“I would expect him to be a Yankee,” one rival says, echoing the thoughts of many. Another says he believes it would take a “screwup” for the Yankees to lose a legacy player like this.

The advantages for Judge to stay in pinstripes are obvious:

1. He’s en route to becoming an all-time great Yankee, and being an all-time Yankee means a big legacy and carries privileges, including later the ability to hawk stuff (a la Derek Jeter).

2. They reach October every year, and

3. The ballpark obviously fits his swing.

Even so, there appears to be some real concern within the Yankees’ ranks about their chances to keep Judge . The Yankees expect to be the high bidder – figure they’ll start just north of his original ask of $36 million a year. They just aren’t sure how badly he wants to stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2iNE_0iozK2yv00
Aaron Judge reacts after striking out in the Yankees’ Game 4 ALCS loss to the Astros on Oct. 23, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

It’s not about what they see in the media regarding potential interest from the Giants or Dodgers – they get that there’ll be big players for the certain AL MVP – it’s just a feeling, and maybe trepidation. While Judge has suggested in the past he’d love to be a “lifetime Yankee,” it might also be the silence since.

Judge has never uttered a negative word about the Yankees but there was a clubhouse sense he had a bitter taste following spring negotiations. A source suggested he didn’t see why he should be below Anthony Rendon’s annual $35 million pay (as it turned out, he was right), and the $30.5 million a year offer seemed very light to him.

Ultimately though, it’s hard to believe he’d leave because he didn’t like an early offer – or even that they announced the offer. He seems too levelheaded to let that outweigh legacy.

The Yankees will stretch (at least in their mind) to keep Judge, with no reservation about his postseason performance. While some outside interest may be exaggerated (see below), there are sure to be determined suitors.

1. Giants

A Giants person called “crazy” and “ridiculous” reports saying they’d pay Judge whatever it took. That report may be hyperbole, but the Giants are likely enthusiastic bidders. While it’s his boyhood team, they’re handicapped by a tough park (22nd for homers compared to 4th for Yankee Stadium).

2. Dodgers

Mookie Betts told the Dodgers he’s open to moving to second base, as Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported. However, the Dodgers are more likely to target a big-time shortstop. They also prefer shorter deals (at high annual pay), unlikely to carry the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFy38_0iozK2yv00
Aaron Judge grounds out during the Yankees’ Game 4 ALCS loss to the Astros on Oct. 23, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
3. Mets

One Yankees player suggested he feared “the hedge fund guy” might make a play for Judge. While this would be an all-time market crashing move, Steve Cohen has seven free agents of his own he’s hyper focused on. They’d need to hear first from Judge that he wants to move crosstown, too. Long shot.

4. Red Sox

They will concentrate on homegrown stars Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, and started with Devers.

5. Cubs

While they promise to spend, it’s hard to see them spending this big.

6. Rangers

A big-time player now, but pitching is the focus.

7. Field

Any team (except maybe Miami) can technically afford him, so you never know.

Comments / 0

New York Post

