Patriots QB Mac Jones named starter vs. Jets

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 5 days ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday.

"Mac took a full workload (Wednesday). I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday.

