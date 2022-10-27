Read full article on original website
Business Insider
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it
You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
How to make your Apple Watch Ultra battery last for 60 hours
Many of you probably bought the Apple Watch Ultra for the big battery life boost. You don’t have to recharge the wearable every night, as it can easily offer up to two days of battery life. But Apple Watch Ultra can also last for up to 60 hours after the new watchOS 9.1 update, a feature that Apple promised during the iPhone 14 event a few weeks ago.
