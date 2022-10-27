ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why this Bradley all-MVC pick will miss the start of the college basketball season

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
 5 days ago

PEORIA — Bradley Braves star center Rienk Mast will miss the start of the 2022-23 season because of a knee injury, the school announced Thursday.

The Missouri Valley Conference rebounding leader last season and 2022-23 preseason all-Valley team pick suffered a right knee injury in practice Monday. It was a non-contact injury, and the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Mast has been moving around campus on crutches this week.

The team does not believe the injury will put Mast out for the season, but with what preliminarily is a possible MCL strain, he could be out for the first few weeks of the schedule. The Braves said their medical team is in the process of obtaining imaging and evaluating the extent of the injury to form a treatment plan.

Mast was Bradley's lone player on the three preseason all-Valley teams. He was one of two underclassmen in the Valley last season to earn all-league honors, earning a third-team berth after averaging 11.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

More: The 2022 MVC preseason poll is out. See where Bradley men's basketball was ranked

The Braves were picked No. 2 in the MVC preseason poll earlier this month. They play an exhibition against Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday, then open the 2022-23 season with a nonconference game against Wisconsin-Parkside at Carver Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Why this Bradley all-MVC pick will miss the start of the college basketball season

