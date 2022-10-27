Flight Restaurant reopens Friday after four weeks

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar will reopen Oct. 28, four weeks after it closed due to a burst water main that ended up cutting off sewer services to the building.

“We have reservations on the books for this weekend and we’re getting ready to send out a notice that we are back in business,” Flight owner Tom Powers said Thursday morning.

The Brodnax Building at 39 S. Main St., which houses Flight and five condominiums above it, and Brinkley Plaza at 80 Monroe Ave. have both been closed.

When the water main ruptured Oct. 1, the basement in both buildings were flooded, though the damage to the wine cellar at Flight was minimal and should be repaired within a week. At Brinkley Plaza, the flooding destroyed the electrical equipment in the basement.

“We had eight feet of water in the basement,” said John Ehemann, owner of Bogie’s Downtown, which is in the building. “It took hours to get the water off.”

He said that the sewer line was never disconnected from Brinkley Plaza, as it was from the Brodnax Building, but they don’t know exactly when they will have power.

“We’re still waiting on parts for the electrical system, but they’re on a barge and the river is too low for them to get here,” he said.

The tenants above Flight can also get back in the building now, Powers said.

“All services are restored to the building and the occupants are returning today to check on their places,” Powers said.

The Brodnax Building had power but no water or sewer.

To expedite the repair of the sewer line, which is about 40 feet beneath the ground, the plumber who works for the Brodnax Building and all of the Flight Restaurant Group properties assisted the city. Powers is aware that the infrastructure is old and worn out.

“I understand the issues particular to Downtown, and we’ll deal with that at another time,” he said. “This was all about getting reopened. But we’re committed to Downtown. Flight is not going anywhere.”

As for Ehemann, Bogie’s and Brinkley Plaza:

“We have a Zoom meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Ehemann said. “Maybe we’ll know more next week. Meanwhile, the saga continues.”