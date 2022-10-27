Since 1962, Central Park has hosted over 5 million audience members to see more than 150 Shakespearean productions — all for free. Shakespeare in the Park began in 1954, but it didn’t start in the park. Originally named New York Shakespeare Festival by its founder Joseph Papp, the program began with Shakespeare workshops on the Lower East Side and eventually also included free shows. These workshops led to Papp’s founding of what is now known as the Public Theater, which is the company that manages all Shakespeare in the Park programs. His motivation in creating the program was to make theater more accessible, a goal that remains from its inception.

