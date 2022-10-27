Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Time Landscape: An Ode to 17th-Century New York
The Time Landscape was created by Alan Sonfist in 1978 in honor of the forest that used to live over Manhattan Island. This landscape, which lies on the corner of West Houston Street and LaGuardia Place, is meant to be a representation of the native natural life once present in New York.
New York Rock Exchange: Understanding the Geological Variations of Central Park
Central Park is full of green space with its towering trees, verdant bushes and groves. However, there is more than what meets the eye as the park is home to frozen-over glaciers and numerous other rock formations; many of which were reshaped by glaciers and now serve various purposes for parkgoers.
Accessing Green Space Is Anything But a Walk in the Park
Environmental racism has become a hot-button issue, with many New York City-based case studies highlighting that predominantly Black communities across the city tend to encounter more toxic substances than predominantly white neighborhoods. The high levels of pollution that Black and Latine New Yorkers face in their communities have led to them experiencing higher levels of respiratory issues compared to their white counterparts.
Samuel Bennerson Park’s Basketball-Centric Design
Located a few blocks from Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus, and nestled within the Amsterdam Houses public housing project, sit two basketball courts at awkward angles and at different elevations. Today is Sunday, and both are empty. The crashing silence of the morning is not lost on the Samuel N....
Access to Green Spaces Directly Linked to Health Outcomes
For many New Yorkers, parks and green spaces serve as an escape from the “concrete jungle” to which they are accustomed. But, for many of its residents, New York does not feature enough greenery to meet their needs. It may take blocks for you to find a park to relax in, or even just a row of trees to protect you from the sun.
Seneca Village: A Forgotten Story
Prior to the establishment of Central Park, a small, thriving community of Black Americans and Irish immigrants located alongside what is now West 82nd and West 89th Street. Known as Seneca Village, the settlement prospered for 32 years before it was destroyed by the city to create Central Park in 1857.
New York City’s Green Spaces Date Back to 1733
New York is home to 180 state parks with locations spanning from Long Island to Niagara Falls in Buffalo. Belmont Lake State Park on Long Island and Niagara Falls State Park in Buffalo are two of the most popular state parks in New York. New York City alone houses more than 1,700 parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities across its boroughs, which take up 14% of the city in total. The landscape of these green spaces has a history dating back to 1686, when New York’s first park was designated in what is currently known as lower Manhattan’s Financial District.
Spikes in Crime Threaten Safety of NYC Parks
As many COVID-19 restrictions ease throughout New York, the city’s green spaces have seen a rise in visitors over the summer. As more people frequented these urban grounds, crime rates also increased in these spaces. Crime statistics from September 2022, published by the New York Police Department (NYPD), indicate...
Litter in New York City Parks Continues to Grow
Littering and cleanliness in New York City is an ongoing concern for residents. In parks, waste management extends to the preservation of biodiversity and health benefits of greenery. At the same time that parks in dense, urban areas have experienced a growing trash problem, commitment to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation’s budget has wavered.
Shakespeare in the Park: Over 60 Years of Free Theater
Since 1962, Central Park has hosted over 5 million audience members to see more than 150 Shakespearean productions — all for free. Shakespeare in the Park began in 1954, but it didn’t start in the park. Originally named New York Shakespeare Festival by its founder Joseph Papp, the program began with Shakespeare workshops on the Lower East Side and eventually also included free shows. These workshops led to Papp’s founding of what is now known as the Public Theater, which is the company that manages all Shakespeare in the Park programs. His motivation in creating the program was to make theater more accessible, a goal that remains from its inception.
Hudson Parkway Piers Offer Reprieve from Concrete Jungle
For a low-budget, adventurous college student like me, exploring the Hudson Parkway by foot or bike has provided the perfect combination of city and nature. While Central Park offers an escape from the concrete strips of New York City, the Hudson Parkway exposes nature’s resilience to urban structures, such as the protruding root systems that lift up cobblestone or the vines that consume fence wiring. The Hudson Parkway offers not a competition but a cohabitation of nature and city dwellers.
Parks Shouldn’t Be Private
Having lived in Queens for practically my entire life, there is no place that I adore more than the park near my house. It is always welcoming, and offers the perfect escape from the bustling city life while simultaneously serving as the local neighborhood hangout. I formed some of my closest friendships at that park, almost all of which have stuck with me until this very day.
Fordham Football Comes Up Short in Overtime Against Holy Cross, 53-52
The Fordham football team dropped its pivotal matchup against the College of the Holy Cross (HC) on Oct. 29, 53-52. The Rams appeared poised to defeat the Crusaders for the first time since 2016, but an impressive double end-around hybrid “Philly Special” two-point conversion by Holy Cross brought the game to an end in overtime.
Fordham University Inaugurates Tania Tetlow as 33rd President
University President Tania Tetlow, J.D., was inaugurated on Friday, Oct. 14, as the 33rd and first laywoman president of Fordham University on Edwards Parade at the Rose Hill campus. Fordham has only held two other presidential inauguration ceremonies in almost 200 years. The Inauguration Steering Committee organized the ceremony. The...
Phantom of The Opera To Take Its Final Bow
As news alerts began appearing on cell phones and computers on Sept. 16, 2022 that the popular show “The Phantom of the Opera” was closing on Broadway, people around the world, as well as at Fordham University, were shocked. The longest-running show on Broadway has announced its finish...
NYFF Roundup: ‘Bones and All’ and ‘Decision to Leave’
As a film aficionado, I have dreamed about attending the New York Film Festival. After enrolling in Fordham and realizing the festival was hosted at a theater right across the street from me, I jumped at the opportunity. I was able to secure tickets for two of my most anticipated films of the year: “Bones and All,” which screened on Thursday, Oct. 6, and “Decision to Leave,” which screened on Saturday, Oct. 8. Both are exquisite films with thematic similarities that I highly recommend.
Deconstructing Genius in ‘Tár’
Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is a legend — an EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) composer and conductor who, as detailed in her soon-to-be-published autobiography, “Tár on Tár,” began her career with the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra before making her way to Berlin where, when we meet her in the film, she is preparing a performance of Gustav Mahler’s notorious Symphony No. 5.
Staff Editorial: Housing Mismanagement Hinders Student Success
Undergraduate residents at Fordham Lincoln Center (FLC) might imagine their college dorm experience to be glamorous, especially given Fordham’s marketing as an oasis in the middle of Manhattan. However, this fall, many students have been disappointed by a confusing housing registration and placement experience that has crammed in as many first-years as possible and left other students stranded. We believe that Fordham has a responsibility to provide its students with adequate housing, and the university is not meeting these standards this year.
Women in Music: Laufey and Matilda Mann
A sold-out crowd made up primarily of young adults listening to classic jazz melded with the modern sounds of bedroom pop might seem unlikely at first glance, but Laufey’s “Everything I Know About Love” tour, named after her debut album which was released on Aug. 26, reinforces her place in the present-day spotlight.
The Arctic Monkeys Usher In A New Era
Taking a stroll down Flatbush Avenue on Sept. 22 would be enough for anyone to revel in the nostalgia of 2014. The crowded sidewalk filled with eager fans adorned in Dr. Martens, fishnet tights, plaid skirts, black jeans and old graphic T-shirts could only mean one thing: The Arctic Monkeys were back in town.
