Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV

The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travellens.co

15 Romantic Hotels in Kansas City

The Barbecue Capital, Kansas City, is a premier travel destination known for its steaks and barbecues. Aside from its stand-out food culture, it's also famed for its jazz history and lovely geographical location. In the 1830s, Kansas City, known as Westport Landing then, was popular as a boat dock. In...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger

You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Carrie Underwood Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country super-star, Carrie Underwood is coming to Kansas City! Enter now for your chance to win two (2) tickets to the Carrie Underwood Denim & Rhinestone Tour coming to the T-Mobile center on November 13, 2022. But the fun does not start there! The winner will also two (2) meet and greet passes to meet Carrie Underwood!
KANSAS CITY, MO

