4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
2 Missouri Cities Make List for Best Winter Holiday Destinations
We can now officially talk about the holidays and get ready for the upcoming holiday season. One website just rated the best cities to visit this holiday season and two Missouri cities make the list. Wallethub put together this list of the top cities to visit this holiday season. They...
Oracle to close North Kansas City World Headquarters Campus, Realization Campus
Software company Oracle announced it is closing its World Headquarters Campus in North Kansas City, and will consolidate its staff at the Innovations campus in Kansas City, Missouri.
kcur.org
Kansas City-based Black Pantry wants to create a national ecosystem for Black businesses
Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first. “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction,...
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
kcur.org
Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV
The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
Southwest Airlines to add more nonstop flights from new KCI Airport
The Kansas City International Airport tweeted Friday that Southwest Airlines is planning to add nonstop services from the new airport which open in the spring of 2023.
travellens.co
15 Romantic Hotels in Kansas City
The Barbecue Capital, Kansas City, is a premier travel destination known for its steaks and barbecues. Aside from its stand-out food culture, it's also famed for its jazz history and lovely geographical location. In the 1830s, Kansas City, known as Westport Landing then, was popular as a boat dock. In...
KMBC.com
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
KC area drought conditions turn hairline cracks into foundation fissures
When clay shrinks in drought, it can create empty spaces below your foundation, causing issues like cracks around doors and sinking homes.
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
Popular Raymore-Peculiar Academy teacher dies over the weekend
In a post shared by the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the administration said one of their own died on Saturday.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Time to check your tickets as the numbers for Monday night's estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot have been announced.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
Mulch fire forces temporary closure of Kansas City brush drop-off site
Kansas City's Missouri Organic Recycling Center is temporarily closed to customers because a mulch fire there continues to smolder.
LJWORLD
Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger
You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
Car crash damages Kansas City’s Southeast Community Center, forcing it to close
Kansas City's Southeast Community Center is closed until further notice after it was damaged when a car hit it this week.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Grandview early Monday
The Grandview Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.
fox4kc.com
Carrie Underwood Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country super-star, Carrie Underwood is coming to Kansas City! Enter now for your chance to win two (2) tickets to the Carrie Underwood Denim & Rhinestone Tour coming to the T-Mobile center on November 13, 2022. But the fun does not start there! The winner will also two (2) meet and greet passes to meet Carrie Underwood!
Panasonic to break ground on new Kansas battery plant in November
Panasonic Energy will begin construction on a new EV batter plant in De Soto, Kansas, in November.
Vandals ransack KCK nonprofit office, spray paint obscene messages on walls
A trio of vandals broke into the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, damaged office furniture and other items and spray painted obscene messages on the walls.
