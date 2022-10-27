ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilmar, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Things To Do At Columbia State Historic Park

If you’re looking for one of the most unique and immersive experiences in Northern California, look no further than Columbia State Historic Park! Located in the heart of the California Mother Lode, Columbia State Historic Park is a living gold rush town featuring the largest single collection of gold rush-era structures in the entire state. At the peak of the Gold Rush, Columbia was California’s second-largest city (second to San Francisco). Today, Columbia State Historic Park is one of the few remaining towns reminiscent of the California Gold Rush era, and it’s amazing how well-preserved it is. This town looks frozen in time and you’re not going to find many other 19th century Gold Rush towns as spectacular as this. Hosting a treasure trove of historic artifacts, Columbia State Historic Park showcases the Gold Rush lifestyle in an immersive and unforgettable experience.
COLUMBIA, CA
csengineermag.com

Replacing the Hickman Road Bridge

Improving a scour-critical and seismically deficient bridge and housing local wildlife. In 1964, the Hickman Road Bridge was constructed to improve the connection of the City of Waterford to the southern part of Stanislaus County, in California, and maintain a major regional north-south roadway in the central part of the county. The bridge is located just south of the City of Waterford and crosses the nearly 150-mile-long Tuolumne River. The existing structure was approximately 58 years old and consisted of a seven-span concrete box girder with concrete abutment and pier walls supported on pile caps founded on driven piles. When a structural and seismic evaluation was conducted on the existing bridge, it was found to be scour critical and seismically deficient. Over the bridge’s almost six decades of service, the pile caps at the piers located adjacent to the main river channel had become undermined during high flow events, which led to its status of being scour critical. Because the Tuolumne River channel was continuing to degrade the structure, there was no practical solution to repairing the scour damage at the pile caps. Coupled with the fact that the bridge did not meet existing seismic design criteria, it was now eligible for replacement under the California Department of Transportation’s (Caltrans) Highway Bridge Program (HBP).
WATERFORD, CA
Aviation International News

Modesto Jet Center: a Gateway to California's Central Valley

California’s Central Valley is a major agricultural region that accounts for approximately half of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the U.S., and in its center sits Modesto and its airport Modesto City-County Airport-Harry Sham Field (KMOD). Until 2019, its long-time lone FBO was known as Sky Trek Aviation but its new owners decided to make a change. “I think they felt it was time to do something new and something fresh,” said Otto Wright, general manager of what is now known as the Modesto Jet Center (MJC). “Nobody really knew where Sky Trek Aviation was, so it was kind of a nice way to announce who we are and where we’re at.”
MODESTO, CA
BBC

California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits

Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Joaquin County celebrates new crop of six inductees to Agricultural Hall of Fame

Six people were inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame at a ceremony held recently in Stockton. The Agricultural Hall of Fame honors mentors and leaders who have contributed to agriculture and their communities in significant ways, according to the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the Oct. 20 event at the Robert Cabral Agriculture Center.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
KMJ

Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine

COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
MADERA, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

The Disappearance of the Merced Family

The case of the four family members who were kidnapped and killed finally has the two suspects under arrest. The suspects are two brothers— one of them is suspected of murder, while the other is suspected of being an accessory. According to the Merced police, the family was found...
MERCED, CA
davisvanguard.org

District Attorney Refuses to Provide Full Discovery to Defense

MODESTO, CA – David Gabriel Holt’s felony case was filed in 2021, and in a Stanislaus County Superior Court hearing last Friday, the District Attorney’s Office maintained it will not provide certain discovery to the defense—at least not yet. The accused was in the courtroom, Deputy...
MODESTO, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home

After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Salida woman attacked and left for dead while out on walk

SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 70-year-old Salida woman is recovering in a hospital bed after she was found left for dead just outside her home. Yvette Lopez’s daughter told FOX40 that her mother was on her daily morning walk when she was suddenly attacked by a stranger. “To me, she looked dead, so I even […]
SALIDA, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy