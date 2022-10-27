Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sikh family of four kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon with history of violent behaviorSIC NEWSMerced County, CA
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Related
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Things To Do At Columbia State Historic Park
If you’re looking for one of the most unique and immersive experiences in Northern California, look no further than Columbia State Historic Park! Located in the heart of the California Mother Lode, Columbia State Historic Park is a living gold rush town featuring the largest single collection of gold rush-era structures in the entire state. At the peak of the Gold Rush, Columbia was California’s second-largest city (second to San Francisco). Today, Columbia State Historic Park is one of the few remaining towns reminiscent of the California Gold Rush era, and it’s amazing how well-preserved it is. This town looks frozen in time and you’re not going to find many other 19th century Gold Rush towns as spectacular as this. Hosting a treasure trove of historic artifacts, Columbia State Historic Park showcases the Gold Rush lifestyle in an immersive and unforgettable experience.
csengineermag.com
Replacing the Hickman Road Bridge
Improving a scour-critical and seismically deficient bridge and housing local wildlife. In 1964, the Hickman Road Bridge was constructed to improve the connection of the City of Waterford to the southern part of Stanislaus County, in California, and maintain a major regional north-south roadway in the central part of the county. The bridge is located just south of the City of Waterford and crosses the nearly 150-mile-long Tuolumne River. The existing structure was approximately 58 years old and consisted of a seven-span concrete box girder with concrete abutment and pier walls supported on pile caps founded on driven piles. When a structural and seismic evaluation was conducted on the existing bridge, it was found to be scour critical and seismically deficient. Over the bridge’s almost six decades of service, the pile caps at the piers located adjacent to the main river channel had become undermined during high flow events, which led to its status of being scour critical. Because the Tuolumne River channel was continuing to degrade the structure, there was no practical solution to repairing the scour damage at the pile caps. Coupled with the fact that the bridge did not meet existing seismic design criteria, it was now eligible for replacement under the California Department of Transportation’s (Caltrans) Highway Bridge Program (HBP).
Aviation International News
Modesto Jet Center: a Gateway to California's Central Valley
California’s Central Valley is a major agricultural region that accounts for approximately half of the fruits and vegetables consumed in the U.S., and in its center sits Modesto and its airport Modesto City-County Airport-Harry Sham Field (KMOD). Until 2019, its long-time lone FBO was known as Sky Trek Aviation but its new owners decided to make a change. “I think they felt it was time to do something new and something fresh,” said Otto Wright, general manager of what is now known as the Modesto Jet Center (MJC). “Nobody really knew where Sky Trek Aviation was, so it was kind of a nice way to announce who we are and where we’re at.”
BBC
California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits
Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
San Joaquin County celebrates new crop of six inductees to Agricultural Hall of Fame
Six people were inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame at a ceremony held recently in Stockton. The Agricultural Hall of Fame honors mentors and leaders who have contributed to agriculture and their communities in significant ways, according to the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the Oct. 20 event at the Robert Cabral Agriculture Center.
sjvsun.com
Panel censures San Joaquin Valley judge over New Year’s DUI crash, lying to police
A Central Valley judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The commission said Judge Michael...
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
KMJ
Madera Man Wins $614,000 Off Slot Machine
COARSEGOLD, Calif. — A Madera resident is celebrating his big win after a $7 slot machine game gave him more than $600,000. Jonathan A. paid a visit to Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week and decided to play the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine. Jonathan’s total winnings came...
$614K jackpot: Madera man wins big on $7 bet at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area. “Every […]
Stockton adding teeth to ordinance banning homeless from camping nearly everywhere
STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton is adding more teeth to an already existing ordinance meant to keep people from camping near buildings, parks and more. The municipal code "relating to protection of critical infrastructure and wildfire risk areas" in the city went into effect today. Essentially, it...
Modesto Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by motorcyclist racing BMW
MODESTO, Calif. — A 66-year-old man from Modesto died Friday night after being hit by a motorcyclist who was racing a BMW, according to police. The Modesto Police Traffic Safety Unit says an adult man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Scenic Drive from Coffee Road and racing a white BMW.
L.A. Weekly
Kyla Sartin, Marrissa Walker Injured in DUI Collision on Highway 108 [Confidence, CA]
DUI Driver Arrested after Rollover Accident near Confidence Road. The incident occurred near Confidence Road on October 20th. According to reports, Kellye Asseng, 31, of Modesto, was driving eastbound on Highway 108 when her car veered off the edge and overturned for unknown reasons. Paramedics airlifted one of the passengers,...
thegrowlingwolverine.org
The Disappearance of the Merced Family
The case of the four family members who were kidnapped and killed finally has the two suspects under arrest. The suspects are two brothers— one of them is suspected of murder, while the other is suspected of being an accessory. According to the Merced police, the family was found...
davisvanguard.org
District Attorney Refuses to Provide Full Discovery to Defense
MODESTO, CA – David Gabriel Holt’s felony case was filed in 2021, and in a Stanislaus County Superior Court hearing last Friday, the District Attorney’s Office maintained it will not provide certain discovery to the defense—at least not yet. The accused was in the courtroom, Deputy...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
CHP looking for driver who disappeared after U-Haul plunged into Merced creek
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision reported early Saturday on Highway 99 after a U-Haul truck was located submerged in Bear Creek. No injuries have been reported and CHP investigators as of Sunday morning were still looking for the driver of the truck, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
abc10.com
Stanislaus County home goes all out for Halloween
3,000 lights adorn a home in Hughson where the owner went all out for the holiday. Phillip Edler even the bats at the home himself.
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
Salida woman attacked and left for dead while out on walk
SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 70-year-old Salida woman is recovering in a hospital bed after she was found left for dead just outside her home. Yvette Lopez’s daughter told FOX40 that her mother was on her daily morning walk when she was suddenly attacked by a stranger. “To me, she looked dead, so I even […]
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
Comments / 0