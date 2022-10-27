ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

As Voters Decide on Support Tax, How Does Fresno Rank for Veterans?

Fresno is one of the worst places for military veterans to live, according to a survey released Monday by a personal finance website. WalletHub rated Fresno 92nd for veterans among the 100 largest U.S. cities. The report — which comes as Fresno voters weigh in on the Measure M veterans...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

In Power Struggle, Fresno Leaders Threaten to Ditch PG&E

Frustrated with the time it takes PG&E to provide power hookups to new developments, the city of Fresno is considering forming its own public power company. “Enough is enough,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said at a Monday morning news conference at Fresno City Hall. “PG&E is single-handedly destroying our local economy. PG&E customers, (including) the city of Fresno, have completely lost confidence with our only gas and electricity supplier. That is PG&E, and that is called a monopoly.”
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

$38M State Grant Will Speed Old Smuggler’s Inn Housing Conversion

A $38.3 million state grant will help speed up the conversion of the former Smuggler’s Inn into permanent affordable housing for homeless people in Fresno. Previously, the former hotel was updated and renovated to give homeless people longer-term, immediate housing, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the unhoused. It’s new name is Crossroads Village.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus

Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?

Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
FRESNO, CA
CBS LA

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Fresno car dealership stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that took place in Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership, according to the Fresno Police department. At around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers received several calls reporting a man armed with a knife who had stabbed an employee inside the building. When officers arrived, they found […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Madera woman survives double lung transplant

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Madera woman who previously needed a lung transplant operation is now recovering. We previously reported on the 30-year-old who needed to have a double lung transplant after extreme complications from COVID-19. Brittany Romena was rushed to the hospital in January 2022 while suffering from...
MADERA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy