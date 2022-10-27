Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
GV Wire
As Voters Decide on Support Tax, How Does Fresno Rank for Veterans?
Fresno is one of the worst places for military veterans to live, according to a survey released Monday by a personal finance website. WalletHub rated Fresno 92nd for veterans among the 100 largest U.S. cities. The report — which comes as Fresno voters weigh in on the Measure M veterans...
GV Wire
In Power Struggle, Fresno Leaders Threaten to Ditch PG&E
Frustrated with the time it takes PG&E to provide power hookups to new developments, the city of Fresno is considering forming its own public power company. “Enough is enough,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said at a Monday morning news conference at Fresno City Hall. “PG&E is single-handedly destroying our local economy. PG&E customers, (including) the city of Fresno, have completely lost confidence with our only gas and electricity supplier. That is PG&E, and that is called a monopoly.”
GV Wire
Local College Parking Fees May Underwrite Free Bus Rides for Students, Staff
Students and staff at State Center Community College District campuses have had a break on parking fees for a couple of years, but that may now be coming to an end. The district is talking about reinstituting campus parking fees starting in the fall of 2023. According to a consent...
GV Wire
$38M State Grant Will Speed Old Smuggler’s Inn Housing Conversion
A $38.3 million state grant will help speed up the conversion of the former Smuggler’s Inn into permanent affordable housing for homeless people in Fresno. Previously, the former hotel was updated and renovated to give homeless people longer-term, immediate housing, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the unhoused. It’s new name is Crossroads Village.
sjvsun.com
Fresno turning lights out on PG&E? Leaders eye city-run power in potential break from utility.
Fresno residents could soon receive their electricity from a city-owned power operator. On Thursday, the Fresno City Council will decide whether or not to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the city regarding what it would take to provide electricity to residents. The item is sponsored by...
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
GV Wire
Case With Two of Fresno’s Dumbest Criminals Concludes With 5-Year Prison Sentence
What could go wrong with planning a drug trafficking conspiracy over a Fresno County Jail telephone?. Well, if you are brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 27, plenty did go wrong and now both will do time in federal prison. Mario received a 12-and-a-half-year sentence on Oct. 11, and...
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
GV Wire
New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus
Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
GV Wire
Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?
Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Fresno car dealership stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that took place in Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership, according to the Fresno Police department. At around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers received several calls reporting a man armed with a knife who had stabbed an employee inside the building. When officers arrived, they found […]
KMJ
Man Sentenced 45 Years For Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Found in Firebaugh Aquaduct
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – A man from Tracy is sentenced for killing his ex-girlfriend, who was found dead in Fresno county, seven years ago. On July 30, 2015, Fresno County Sheriff Deputies found the body of 20-year-old Megan Troen, floating in the California Aquaduct by West Nees and I-5 in the Firebaugh area.
Can't miss concert, even for babies; woman gives birth at Fresno Karol G concert
Colombian pop star Karol G visited a woman who gave birth to a baby girl at her concert at The Save Mart Center Tuesday night.
This California City Could Run Out of Water by the End of the Year
While much of California complains about water restrictions, which limit when and how much residents can water their laws, the Central Valley city of Coalinga is legitimately running out of water. Hydrants, which were tested in August by the fire chief, were determined to be nearly empty. The city is...
KMPH.com
Madera woman survives double lung transplant
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Madera woman who previously needed a lung transplant operation is now recovering. We previously reported on the 30-year-old who needed to have a double lung transplant after extreme complications from COVID-19. Brittany Romena was rushed to the hospital in January 2022 while suffering from...
