Erie County restaurant inspections for Oct. 20-27, 2022

A local catering business that also operates a food truck in Jamestown will soon be moving into the vacant restaurant location at the Chautauqua County Airport north of the city. County lawmakers unanimously approved an emergency resolution to lease out the space to Studio D Catering, which has operated in Jamestown since 2015. During this week's County Legislature meeting, Airport Manager Shannon Barnhart read a letter from Studio D Owner Diana Scott, who says the vacant spot would be a great fit for the business...

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO