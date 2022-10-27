LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a man Friday night accused of killing his roommate at Western State Hospital in Pierce County. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a fire call at 6:55 p.m. When they arrived at the hospital — one of the largest inpatient psychiatric hospitals in the region, according to its website — they found a 69-year-old man "not breathing, unconscious and not responsive," police said, adding the death looked suspicious and the victim had a lot of trauma, indicating the death was not natural or expected.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO