Metro Parks Tacoma wants to increase its levy to pay for programs, maintenance
TACOMA, Wash. — Metro Parks Tacoma is seeking to restore its levy to support its parks and recreation maintenance and operations. Proposition 1 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot will be up to voters this fall. If approved, Proposition 1 would restore the district's regular property tax levy to 75 cents per $1,000. Currently, Metro Parks Tacoma levy rate is 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Tacoma police chief to release 90-day results of Crime Reduction Plan
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore is set to present the first 90-day findings from his Crime Reduction Plan Tuesday afternoon to the Tacoma City Council. Moore was hired for the role late last year when the city saw a sharp rise in assaults, vehicle thefts and homicides.
Police investigating break-in at Olympia cannabis shop
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two recent pot shop burglaries involve a car plowing through a storefront and the suspects going only after merchandise, and no cash. Law enforcement will be looking into whether the cases could be connected, according to Tacoma police. The Green Lady cannabis shop in Olympia got...
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
Police investigating if recent string of cannabis shop burglaries are connected
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities in western Washington are looking into whether a series of burglaries at cannabis shops could be connected. There's been no confirmation of a link yet, but many of the burglaries have happened in a similar way. Two stores in Auburn and one in Renton...
Columbia Winery will close tasting room in Woodinville at the end of the year
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A different kind of bottle shock in Woodinville's Wine Country -- The Columbia Winery announced it's closing its longtime tasting room in Woodinville on Dec. 23. Columbia's parent company, E. & J. Gallo, confirmed the closing in a statement to KOMO News calling it a "difficult...
Seattle homeless encampment cleared through Governor Inslee’s initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near Interstate 5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North. Last December, we talked to residents who said it was the...
Man arrested in connection to double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is behind bars Monday morning accused in the deaths of two people in a Georgetown apartment Sunday afternoon. Seattle police said officers booked John Marcel Williams 42-year-old man into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide. Police said they do not believe this to be a random homicide.
Teenagers racing cars in Issaquah ends in crash; 4 sent to hospital
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A car crash in Issaquah sent four people to the hospital late on Monday evening. According to the Washington State Patrol, two cars were racing on Highlands Drive Northeast at Discovery Drive around 11:18 p.m. They failed to stop at a red light as a third driver was turning left on a green signal.
New program allows people to get paid while going to school for behavioral health
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of people suffering behavioral health issues in Washington state is big. More than one in five (22%) adults in Washington reported some kind of mental health issue in 2020 and one-quarter of them said they could not access care, according to the State of Mental Health in America.
Puget Sound trick-or-treaters will likely spend Halloween dodging light showers
While Monday will pale in comparison to the wettest Halloween ever in Seattle (2015), trick-or-treaters will still be soaked by 3/4 of an inch of rain by the end of the night. A lucky break in the rain occurs for many neighborhoods Monday night, however. The exception will be Central Sound, where trick-or-treaters dodge lingering light showers over Snohomish and northern King County communities.
Man suspected of killing roommate at Western State Hospital arrested
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested a man Friday night accused of killing his roommate at Western State Hospital in Pierce County. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a fire call at 6:55 p.m. When they arrived at the hospital — one of the largest inpatient psychiatric hospitals in the region, according to its website — they found a 69-year-old man "not breathing, unconscious and not responsive," police said, adding the death looked suspicious and the victim had a lot of trauma, indicating the death was not natural or expected.
Gallery: Belltown Protest for Iran
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people protested in front of the Space Needle in Belltown. The protest was held to spread awareness of the actions of the Iranian regime. Protests have taken place over the world following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman...
Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow
The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
Man with gunshot wound in head in Auburn rushed to hospital
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for clues after a man was shot in the head in Auburn early on Tuesday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers received a call reporting a shooting in the Lowes parking lot at 2:24 a.m. While on the scene, police received another call saying an involved vehicle was abandoned on 15th Street Northwest. Shortly after that, another update came in about a shooting victim in the 5600 block of South 318th Court, according to police.
Taylor Swift announces 'Eras' tour stop in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle Swifties rejoice. Taylor Swift is coming to Seattle. The superstar announced Tuesday morning her "Eras" tour will make a stop in Seattle on July 22 at Lumen Field. The 27-date U.S. leg of the tour begins March 18 in Glendale, Ariz. Tickets for the public go...
Seattle Sea Dragons among 8 XFL teams to kick off season in February
SEATTLE — The XFL is returning to Seattle, and the team has a new name... kind of. The football league announced Monday the eight teams set to play this season, including the Seattle Sea Dragons — a slight variation of last year's Dragons mascot. The season kicks off on Feb. 18.
