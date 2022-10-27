$25K reward offered for information on North Carolina double murder, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County.

Anyone who gives information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can receive up to $25,000, according to the governor’s office.

On April 6, 2021, Weldon police said they were called to the 400 block of Chestnut St. at about 1:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When they got to the scene, they said they found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weldon Police Department at 252-536-3136, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

