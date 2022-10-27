DTE to fund 7 tree planting projects in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 30 Michigan communities will receive funding from the DTE Energy Foundation to complete tree-planting projects, including several in West Michigan.

According to a Thursday news release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, $105,000 from the DTE Energy Foundation will be divided to fund 33 projects across the state.

Of the 33 projects receiving grants, seven are in West Michigan: four in Muskegon County, two in Kent County and one in Mecosta County.

The city of Muskegon will get $4,000 for its planting efforts, while the city of Montague will get $3,000. The Muskegon Conservation District will get $3,400 and the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission will get $4,000 in funding.

The City of Kentwood, Cascade Township and the Morley Community Center also had their project funding approved.

The DNR will administer the funds and nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan will lead the tree-planting projects.

“The DTE Foundation looks forward to seeing how our grants and support come to fruition in our communities through these newly planted trees,” Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Energy Foundation, said in the release. “We’re dedicated to protecting, preserving and expanding our state’s natural resources, and our partners like the DNR and ReLeaf Michigan are integral in this mission.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.