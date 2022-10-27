Read full article on original website
Commissioners to Learn About McKenzie Home Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Casper resident Debra Moerke announced her plans to the community several months ago to restore the Washington Square building and turn it into a transitional home for single mothers. The project is known as the McKenzie Home. Moerke will give an informational presentation on the...
RS Animal Control Looks at Partnering With Pet Food Company
ROCK SPRINGS — In an effort to save money on purchasing pet food for the Rock Springs Animal Control Shelter, the City is looking at partnering with a pet food company. The Rock Springs City Council will meet tomorrow and one of the items it will review is an agreement between the city, the RS Animal Control Shelter, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition Sales, Inc. In exchange for displaying Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love partnership information at the animal control facility, the city will receive discounted prices on cat and dog food.
Sweetwater County Detention Center to Receive Upgraded Security System
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Fort Collins company has been awarded the bid to replace the security control and video surveillance system at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Sweetwater County Purchasing Manager Marty Dernovich said the decision was down to two companies including Apic Solution out of New Mexico and Kubl Group out of Fort Collins, Colorado. Apic Solution’s proposal for the system replacement totaled $1,195,902, while Kubl Group’s proposal totaled $874,720.
Gertrude Mary Gerrard (October 7, 1937 – October 29, 2022)
Gertrude Mary Gerrard, 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 56 years and former resident of Hiawatha, Wyoming. She was born October 7, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the...
Charlotte Rea Hendrickson (February 19, 1939 – October 28, 2022)
Charlotte Rea Hendrickson, 83, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Hendrickson was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Alaska. She was born February 19, 1939 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Hubert Foster and Elsie Moore.
Lois Jean Hardin Wilde (February 20, 1932 – October 29, 2022)
Lois Jean Hardin Wilde, 90, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Rock Springs, WY. She was born February 20, 1932 in Rock Springs, WY, the daughter of Albert Lee Hardin and Winifred Baker. Lois attended schools in Rock Springs, WY and was a 1950 graduate from the Rock Springs...
Sweetwater County Historical Museum observing Native American Heritage Month
October 30, 2022 – November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is marking it with its Native American exhibits and an article on WyoHistory.org about early 20th-century events on the Wind River Reservation in Fremont County. Recently a visitor to the...
Birth Announcements: Colson Walker Ball
Colson Walker Ball was born Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 7:22 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Colson weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches at the time of his birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Mercedes and Kenny Ball. Congratulations!. Births...
GR Fire Department Responds to Two Fires This Weekend
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department (GRFD) had a busy weekend after responding to a coal fire at one of the trona mines and a train fire. On Friday at around 7:35 p.m. GRFD firefighters responded to Solvay Chemicals to assist with a coal fire at the plant. Solvay is located about 22 miles west of Green River on County Road 85. According to a GRFD press release, all employees were safe and out of the building when they arrived. No injuries were reported at this fire.
Jax Lee James (June 8, 2020 – October 21, 2022)
Jax Lee James was sunshine in human form. In his soft sweet voice he would say “pwease” and “tank you.” He adored his big brothers and wanted to do whatever they were doing. He loved to snuggle his “ma” and was his dad’s “mini me.” When he laughed it was with his whole body. His smile was as contagious and you could see everywhere he had been with his sticky little fingerprints. Jax was deeply loved and cherished by every member of his family and anyone who was lucky enough to know him.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Nov. 1 Car Auction, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is holding a car auction on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bids on some vehicles start at $100. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the following vehicles are up for auction:. - 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid...
Two men involved in hunting assault now in custody
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials say that the two men who were charged for allegedly beating a local man were taken into custody yesterday, Oct. 26. Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30 of Green River, Wyo. is in custody in Lincoln County while Jared Michael Olguin, 35 of Elizabeth, Colo. was arrested in Colorado and will likely be extradited to Lincoln County.
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10262, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court. KUNZ, DELEANI LYNN. Age: 22. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION. Booking Date: 2022-10-31 Scheduled Release: 2022-11-03.
