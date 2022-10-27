Jax Lee James was sunshine in human form. In his soft sweet voice he would say “pwease” and “tank you.” He adored his big brothers and wanted to do whatever they were doing. He loved to snuggle his “ma” and was his dad’s “mini me.” When he laughed it was with his whole body. His smile was as contagious and you could see everywhere he had been with his sticky little fingerprints. Jax was deeply loved and cherished by every member of his family and anyone who was lucky enough to know him.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO