Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
Authorities release video footage of deputy stabbing at Kaiser Permanente
The Washington County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
KATU.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for Oregon cold-case killing of wife 26 years ago
POLK COUNTY, Ore. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his wife over 25 years ago. Brian Clifton, 69, was originally indicted in 2021 for the cold-case murder of Kathy Thomas. Thomas’s skeletal remains were found in the hills...
thereflector.com
Two in court for alleged robbery in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
A Clark County man and woman face charges in relation to an alleged robbery of a home that was in the evacuation zone for the Nakia Creek Fire. Christina Peiffer, 28, of Camas, and William Golyshevsky, 31, of Vancouver, each face a charge of residential burglary and second-degree theft. During their first appearances in Clark County Superior Court on Oct. 21, Peiffer’s bail was set at $5,000 and Golyshevsky’s bail was set at $10,000. Both are scheduled for arraignments on Nov. 4.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Large amount of fentanyl found in man’s underwear during arrest in Orchards
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A large amount of fentanyl was found in an unusual location during a stolen vehicle investigation in Clark County on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol at about 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen vehicle parked in the 7-Eleven store in Orchards. A man was seen getting out of the vehicle and going into the store.
Teen's 2019 death bubbles up in Columbia County sheriff's race
Sarah Zuber's family endorsed Sheriff Brian Pixley's opponent, citing investigation failures.More than three and a half years later, the investigation into the death of an 18-year-old Goble woman has emerged as an issue in a contentious race for Columbia County sheriff. Rebecca Zuber, the teen's mother, publicly accused Sheriff Brian Pixley — locked in a battle for reelection versus St. Helens Police Officer Terry Massey — of mishandling the case in a letter that was published in local newspapers, including the Spotlight, last month. Rebecca Zuber described the investigation into her daughter Sarah's death as full of "mishaps, missed opportunities,...
Hazel Dell bar owner allegedly threatened cannabis shop employees
The owner of a bar was arrested in Hazel Dell Saturday night after returning to a cannabis dispensary where he allegedly threatened employees with a gun.
kptv.com
Hazel Dell bar owner arrested, accused of threatening employees at cannabis dispensary
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An owner of a Hazel Dell bar was arrested late Saturday evening after he threatened employees at a cannabis dispensary, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person at The Herbery, located...
Portland attorney faces bar discipline over marijuana firm that made him wealthy
Following a three-year investigation, the Oregon State Bar plans disciplinary proceedings against Portland attorney Nick Slinde over his role in a real estate scam and marijuana deal that cost retirees more than $1 million in savings but netted him a windfall worth tens of millions of dollars. It’s the latest...
kptv.com
Man arrested after stabbing fiancé's stepfather at Hazel Dell Halloween party
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing his fiancé's stepfather at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office. At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the...
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
CCSO: Man threatened to shoot woman outside Fred Meyer in Hazel Dell
A man is facing an attempted kidnapping charge after authorities said he threatened to shoot an elderly woman outside a Fred Meyer store in Hazel Dell Saturday evening.
opb.org
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responds to altercation between deputy and student
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has shared its version of a recent physical incident between a student and a deputy working as a school resource officer. Students at Reynolds High say the school’s resource deputy assaulted a student earlier this month — slamming her to the ground and putting his knees on her chest after she punched another student.
kptv.com
Westview High School briefly locked down after prank call: officials
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - There was a large police presence outside of Westview High School in Washington County on Monday around noon after a prank call about a shooter, according to authorities. Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District Shellie Bailey-Shah said the school was put on lockdown...
Family files $1.18M lawsuit against Portland Public Schools following student’s assault
A $1.18 million lawsuit against Portland Public Schools was filed Friday following the assault of a student at Grant High School in January.
Drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School
Police have arrested an alleged drug dealer near Cleveland High who they say was selling to some of the studentsA drug dealer for whom there was an outstanding warrant has been arrested for "delivery of controlled substances to minors" near Cleveland High School. On Wednesday, September 28, at 11:13a.m., a Central Precinct officer responded to a report by Portland Public Schools of a missing 16-year-old female — a student at Cleveland High School, who reportedly was last observed with Clark, a suspected supplier of drugs for students. To quickly locate the student, responding PPB officers requested the assistance of the...
kptv.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
Acura hits, critically injures motorcyclist in Clark County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night when he was hit by a motorist on NE 72nd in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
41-year-old man arrested in Beaverton homicide
Police say the suspect used a bladed weapon to kill his mother in a home on Southwest Tupelo Lane on Thursday, Oct. 27.A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening, Oct. 27, in Beaverton after officers found his mother dead. Jason Lee Nye was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder shortly after Beaverton police officers arrived at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane at 4:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Police said Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, that officers found Audrey Schaff, 73, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. Schaff and Nye both lived at...
Comments / 4